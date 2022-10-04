ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly two months after conservative Andy Ogles secured the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district that cuts into left-leaning Nashville, the former rural county mayor has largely vanished from the public arena. In August, Ogles won a nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th...
