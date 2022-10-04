Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly two months after conservative Andy Ogles secured the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district that cuts into left-leaning Nashville, the former rural county mayor has largely vanished from the public arena. In August, Ogles won a nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th...
School leaders, parents in Tennessee clash over teachers displaying 'safe space' stickers
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers in Wilson County, Tennessee want 'safe space' stickers to stay, but at a recent meeting, one school board member said that decision should be one school leaders should make. Right now, it's up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or...
THP more visible at Tennessee schools after Gov. Lee's executive order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You might see the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) at your child's school more often. As a part of the Governor Bill Lee's executive order on school safety State Troopers say they've already started and will continue to be more visible than in past years at Tennessee Schools.
Tennessee police search for vehicle connected to 'despicable' Boy Scouts theft
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn.--The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is asking for help identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing from Boy Scouts. The agency reports a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area of Winchester, Tennessee when some items were stolen from campers and personnel.
