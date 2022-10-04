Merchantville's Monster Crafts & Fine Art Festival will dominate our downtown landscape on Saturday and Sunday, October 15th & 16th. This new addition to Monsterville will take place along Centre and Chestnut Streets where visitors can shop more than 70 vendors featuring juried crafts and fine artists offering wearable art, display and functional pottery, blown and stained glass, fine and fashion jewelry, garden and home decor, soaps, scents and pet gifts. Enjoy appraisals by radio host of "What 's It Worth" sponsored by @merchantvilleantiques and catch live music and activities for the kids throughout town. Purchase captivating fine art and photography and grab a Halloween photo shoot at @nicolenurthenphotography. Wrap up the day with Music and Musings at @peaksecondhand 's after party. The Tyler Quinter Foundation is super excited to say they were chosen as the charitable cause for this year's Merchantville Monster Crafts and Fine Art Festival. The foundation helps to raise funds for families with medically fragile children and award students who want to further their education. We can't wait to see you in Merchantville - where our specialty is Halloween!

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO