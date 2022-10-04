Read full article on original website
Spooky Story Time
Join us at the Witch's House - on the corner of Park Avenue and Centre Street - for Spooky Story Time, every Friday in October from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Gather round and listen to Halloween stories and scary tales read by your favorite teachers, councilpersons and police officers. Thank you to the Camden County Library Merchantville branch for sharing some spook-tacular book selections!
Monster Crafts & Fine Art Festival
Merchantville's Monster Crafts & Fine Art Festival will dominate our downtown landscape on Saturday and Sunday, October 15th & 16th. This new addition to Monsterville will take place along Centre and Chestnut Streets where visitors can shop more than 70 vendors featuring juried crafts and fine artists offering wearable art, display and functional pottery, blown and stained glass, fine and fashion jewelry, garden and home decor, soaps, scents and pet gifts. Enjoy appraisals by radio host of "What 's It Worth" sponsored by @merchantvilleantiques and catch live music and activities for the kids throughout town. Purchase captivating fine art and photography and grab a Halloween photo shoot at @nicolenurthenphotography. Wrap up the day with Music and Musings at @peaksecondhand 's after party. The Tyler Quinter Foundation is super excited to say they were chosen as the charitable cause for this year's Merchantville Monster Crafts and Fine Art Festival. The foundation helps to raise funds for families with medically fragile children and award students who want to further their education. We can't wait to see you in Merchantville - where our specialty is Halloween!
Trove Of Toy Treasures
On Saturday, September 10th, Play With This Toys & Collectibles held their annual Merchantville Toy and Collectible Street Fair along Park Avenue from Center Street to Maple Avenue, where they were packed with 75 venders of toys, collectibles, art and fun. Hundreds came out and enjoyed the hunt for characters from Ghostbusters to Star Wars to Spiderman and much more! Play With This Toys and Collectibles is located at 19 West Park Ave. in Merchantville. Store hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, call owner Scott Talis at (856) 320-6163.
What's It Worth?
Join us @merchantvilleantiques for this special antiques & collectibles appraisal event on Saturday, October 15th! We will be hosting outside our shop author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich who will introduce you to 'What Determines Value' and reveal what your antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures are really worth today. Mike is host of the "What's it Worth? Ask Mike the Appraiser" Radio Show that airs every Friday morning on WBCB 1490 AM in Philadelphia and will use his 40+ years of experience to appraise objects giving you an idea of their value. Appraisals are $5 per antique with a first come first served basis and guests are limited to 1-2 items per person. After your appraisal spend the day enjoying Merchantville's Monster Fine Art and Craft Festival located along Centre and Chestnut Streets.
Tennis Anyone?
Come out and support our tennis players! We're hosting a Halloween Tennis Tournament at the Merchantville Community Center courts - off Prospect Street - on Saturday, October 15th, starting at 9:00 a.m. We have are 25 children, teens and adults participating in this tournament who have been playing tennis through the pandemic and are still going strong. We put on two tournaments a year one in July and one in October. Bring your chairs, relax and enjoy the playing. Love, point, set and match!
