Check in here to see updates on the latest projected fields for Class 6A-1A state volleyball tournaments. Spooky season is here which means the Oregon high school volleyball state tournaments are also approaching. We've taken a look at all the playoff qualifications and league standings to project what the state tournament bracket would look like at each classification. Important to note, Class 1A has moved to a 32-team field this season and Class 3A is using a 20-team bracket. Class 4A will continue to use a play-in model, which is explained here by the OSAA. The cutoff day for rankings...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO