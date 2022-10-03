Read full article on original website
5 Great Reasons to Take Your Kids Squirrel Hunting in Louisiana
I'm not quite sure exactly why, but I think that we have almost completely lost the love of squirrel hunting here in Louisiana. The season always begins on the first Saturday of October and for this year, that will be this Saturday, October 1, however I'm left wondering how many people will actually be in the woods to enjoy it?
