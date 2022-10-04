Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] crashes past $27.3, but traders might need to be cautious
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic has already seen rejection at the $29 mark. $27.3 also flipped to resistance, a retest could offer traders an opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has been in a...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar investors may be in the mood to celebrate thanks to this XLM update
Stellar’s [XLM] recent gains looked quite promising as it managed to register over 45 seven-day returns. Interestingly, LunarCrush’s findings also supported the possibility of an uptrend in the coming days. According to the tweet by the social intelligence platform, XLM’s AltRank was low, which could be taken as...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple [XRP]: Before you become a part of exit liquidity, read this
As per data revealed by popular blockchain analytics platform Santiment, on 8 October, Ripple [XRP] clinched the highest daily count of new addresses created on the network since its last high in July. According to Santiment, new addresses created on the XRP network on 6 October stood at a total...
ambcrypto.com
Hedera: Evaluating if these HBAR numbers point towards a bear conquest
Hedera [HBAR] was subject to a 8% price rise from $0.055 to $0.608 in the past week, thanks to a social push from its community. According to LunarCrush, HBAR had over 200 million social engagements, with 44,346 mentions and 418 active contributors. Prior to this milestone, HBAR had continued on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Ripple: What a rise in transaction count can do for a recovering XRP
Ripple [XRP] appeared to defy all the odds considering the alt’s price movements and trading patterns since the beginning of October. On one hand, XRP registered gains and on the flipside Ripple continues to be embroiled in the never ending lawsuit with the SEC. ________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
ambcrypto.com
Gauging if XRP’s previous bull run can trigger an extended rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP jumped above its 200 EMA to depict increasing buying pressure. The altcoin saw a decline in Open Interest alongside a decrease in price over the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ] on-chain metrics to consider before going long this week
CHZ is among the cryptocurrencies that have delivered the most gains recovering from June lows. It just concluded a 25% retracement from its September highs. However, multiple signs including a new listing may allow the bulls to regain control. CHZ demand tends to increase every time Chiliz lists a new...
ambcrypto.com
Is CryptoPunks’ recent growth indicative of NFT market’s overall progress
CryptoPunks, an NFT collection that ranks second in terms of market cap and floor price, witnessed massive growth in terms of unique addresses buying the NFT. The sudden interest in the CryptoPunks could be attributed to a recent spike in CryptoPunk’s social activity. Well, we shouldn’t forget that an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
As Axie Infinity [AXS] prepares for recovery, why long bets may not be ideal
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS plateaued at $13 while forming a bearish pattern. Supply out of exchanges witnessed an uptick over the last three days. Over the last few days, Axie Infinity’s [AXS]...
ambcrypto.com
Polygon records 3X growth in this area; still, MATIC faces challenges
In its latest report, Polygon [MATIC] claimed to have recorded remarkable growth in the Decentralized Applications (dApps) arena. According to the third quarter assessment released on 7 October, dApps built on the Polygon chain stood at 53,000. This number represented a 60% increase from Q2 and a 3x growth from March 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating if Tron [TRX] is up for a trend reversal this week
The continued decline in the price of Tron [TRX] has led to an increase in the negative bias against the crypto asset, new data from Santiment revealed. Data from CoinMarketCap showed that on a year-to-date basis, the price of TRX has gone down by 17.28%. As the decline persists, TRX investors linger in their pessimism toward any significant price rally in the short term.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin: How BNB buyers can capitalize on this breakout rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The altcoin could find reliable rebounding grounds. Funding rates and Open Interest displayed a slight bearish edge. Since dropping towards its 16-month low in mid-June, Binance coin [BNB] has...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: Tracing SHIB’s ability to rebound from its newly found support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a bearish pattern on the daily chart. The meme-token’s funding rate on FTX turned positive over the last two days. The token saw a slight...
ambcrypto.com
‘We see propensity resuming for Bitcoin’- Here’s why this analyst is bullish
Bloomberg’s latest crypto outlook report spoke about Bitcoin in a rather optimistic tone. Mike McGlone, the Senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that the remainder of this year will see Bitcoin rally and outperform “most major assets.”. High hopes for Q4. Talking in the context of commodities,...
ambcrypto.com
Good days for BNB holders might end soon- Here’s why
BNB recently posted a tweet mentioning all the new developments that have happened in its ecosystem. According to the tweet, over the last seven days, nearly 1495 BNB tokens were burned. The altcoin also witnessed a growth in its total addresses as more than 1.73 million new addresses joined the...
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos [ATOM] hub roadmap 2.0 and its Q3 2022 report
Cosmos garnered a lot of investors’ attention after it released its “Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0.” In addition to that, its native token ATOM showed a positive change in terms of its total value locked (TVL), developer activity, and the total number of holders in Q3 of 2022.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Are VET’s $2 projections really in sight?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a flexible enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform with a native crypto – VET. VeChain started out in 2015 as a private consortium chain, collaborating with a variety of businesses to investigate blockchain applications. With the ERC-20 token VEN, VeChain would start its shift to a public blockchain in 2017. In 2018, it would launch its own mainnet under the ticker VET.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot: Will this ‘upgrade plan’ help DOT rally in near-term
Polkadot published a tweet on their Twitter page in which they highlighted various proposals that were focused on big network enhancements that were going to be implemented in the near future. In their official statement, they went into detail about further features that members of the network may expect to...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s hashrate posts impressive numbers, but when will BTC’s price do that
According to a tweet by Messari (crypto analytics platform), Bitcoin’s hashrate has grown significantly compared to Q2. Evidently, the growth in BTC’s hashrate would end up making the BTC network more secure. However, if BTC’s price declines even further, a large amount of selling pressure from the miners’ end can’t be ruled out.
ambcrypto.com
Betting against Tron [TRX] in Q4? Read this update first
TRONDAO recently released its weekly report that showcased the growth of the network in the DeFi space. It also elaborated on the improvements the network noticed in terms of the number of accounts and transactions. During the time when the report was published, TRX observed growth of 4.12% in its...
Comments / 0