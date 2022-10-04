As Missouri pivots away from Housing First homeless response, St. Louis CoC leaders aren't sure what's next

(Jefferson City, MO) -- To raise or not to raise. Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says the state has to compete with the private sector and he hopes to give state workers a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history -- about seven-point-five percent. The state has more than 50-thousand workers and thousands of openings. Missouri has the lowest or one of the lowest-paying state workforces in the country.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO