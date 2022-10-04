As Missouri pivots away from Housing First homeless response, St. Louis CoC leaders aren't sure what's next

Read full article on original website
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery Mac
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- To raise or not to raise. Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says the state has to compete with the private sector and he hopes to give state workers a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history -- about seven-point-five percent. The state has more than 50-thousand workers and thousands of openings. Missouri has the lowest or one of the lowest-paying state workforces in the country.
KMOV
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
MoDOT crash zone survivor fired for using marijuana
The MoDOT survivor from November’s fatal work zone crash has just been fired for using marijuana in his recovery.
kjluradio.com
Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment
The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
KSDK
Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
"He has paid his debt to society yet remains incarcerated as a result of a law since repealed," said prosecutor Wesley Bell. "Mr. Spears should be released."
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s State Workers Appear to be in Store for Another Pay Raise in the Next State Budget
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says he hopes to give them a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history – about 7.5-percent.
Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities
Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri
Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
thecentersquare.com
$1 million grant to help Missouri nursing homes transition from faxing to texting
(The Center Square) – University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers transition from fax machines and voicemail to texting. Kimberly Powell, an assistant professor in the MU School of nursing and the principal investigator for the research project, said an...
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
Gov. Mike Parson to sign two bills into law Wednesday
Governor Mike Parson will sign two bills into law Wednesday morning.
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
