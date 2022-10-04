Read full article on original website
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Letitia James Won’t Indict Trump Because She Doesn’t Have The Evidence
Co-host of “The Five” Judge Jeanine Pirro joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why New York Attorney General Letitia James does not have a solid legal case against former President Trump and his family. “She comes out with all these words like, this is illegal...
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats. When...
Donald Trump Just Revealed Whether Or Not Ivanka Trump Will Be His 2024 Running Mate
Donald Trump finally addressed whether his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump could be his running mate for the 2024 presidential run, after keeping his cards very close to his chest up ’til now! So will he be keeping things in the family this time around should he officially decide to run for president?
Trump’s In Trouble Now
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accuses Donald Trump & three of his children of massive tax fraud.
Trump opens rally with crude insults about ‘raging maniac’ New York attorney general after she sues him
Former president Donald Trump was not 10 minutes into his remarks at a rally meant to boost Republican candidates in North Carolina when he turned his attention to a candidate who will appear on a ballot 437 miles away in the state he once called home. Instead of extolling the...
‘You’re marked for assassination’: Woman charged for threatening voicemails to Trump Mar-a-Lago judge
A Texas woman was taken into custody after allegedly threatening the life of a judge connected to the seizure of classified government documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort. Tiffani Gish, who lives near Houston, allegedly left voicemails on 1 September for US District Judge Aileen Cannon telling her she...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Trump asked aides if Ghislane Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest
The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that the then-president’s mind became occupied by aJuly 2020 story in the New York Post about Maxwell’s arrest on sex trafficking charges. The Independent obtained a copy of Haberman’s book ahead of the 4 October publication date.The Post report, authored by Page Six gossip column...
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation
Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
Trump threatens to deport ‘millions and millions’ of immigrants if re-elected
Former president Donald Trump has suggested he will deport millions of immigrants if he is re-elected in 2024. During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, he was asked how long it would take him to “get things back to where you had it when you left”, if he was elected president again.
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.
Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says
Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
