POTUS

Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
The Independent

Trump asked aides if Ghislane Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest

The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that the then-president’s mind became occupied by aJuly 2020 story in the New York Post about Maxwell’s arrest on sex trafficking charges. The Independent obtained a copy of Haberman’s book ahead of the 4 October publication date.The Post report, authored by Page Six gossip column...
POTUS
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation

Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
Salon

“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
