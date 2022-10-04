Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Persian War Novices' Hurdle features at Chepstow's Jump Season Opener on Friday
The jump season roars into life at Chepstow on Friday, featuring the Grade Two Persian War Novices’ Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.10 Chepstow - Quid Pro Quo, Deeper Blue & Scipion clash. A field of nine head to post for the first graded contest of the new...
SkySports
Chepstow Jump Season Opener: Accidental Rebel wins the Persian War for Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan
Leading jumps trainer Fergal O’Brien continued his fine form as Accidental Rebel came out on top in a terrific tussle to win the Grade Two Unibet Persian War Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow. Starting as a 10/1 chance for the feature at Friday's Jump Season Opener, Accidental Rebel tracked...
SkySports
Dewhurst Stakes: Sakheer ruled out of Newmarket Group One after dirty scope; Cesarewitch favourite Adagio dies after heart attack
Roger Varian's Mill Reef winner Sakheer will miss the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday following a dirty scope. Runner-up on his Windsor debut before bolting up on his second start at Haydock, the Zoffany colt successfully stepped up to Group Two level with a dominant display at Newbury last month.
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Japanese GP: Fernando Alonso fastest in Practice One ahead of Ferrari at wet Suzuka
Formula 1 is back at Suzuka this weekend for the first time since 2019, although one of the most popular and spectacular tracks in the sport only featured wet running on Friday morning after torrential downpours. The rain, which also could be a factor for Sunday's race, eased off enough...
SkySports
Open de Espana: Jon Rahm makes strong start in bid to join Seve Ballesteros as three-time winner
Rahm, who won the event in 2018 and 2019, mixed an eagle and six birdies with a lone bogey to post a seven-under 64 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and stay in touch with early pacesetters Ashun Wu, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Darius van Driel. Beginning on the back...
SkySports
Have LIV Golf found world rankings loophole? Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson back MENA Tour 'alliance'
The MENA Tour, a third-tier circuit which has been recognised by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) since 2016, released a statement on Wednesday to announce that all LIV Golf members had signed up to their Dubai-based tour. The "strategic alliance" will see all LIV Golf events sanctioned by the...
SkySports
Joe Root and Dawid Malan sign new contracts at Yorkshire, Darren Gough confirms
Yorkshire's defeat at home to Gloucestershire in the last round of fixtures left them vulnerable to the drop and their demotion was confirmed when Warwickshire - inspired by a nine-wicket performance from seamer Liam Norwell - pulled off a remarkable final-day victory over Hampshire. Neither Root nor Malan played in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton planning to race in Formula One beyond end of current Mercedes deal
The Briton, who races for Mercedes, signed a two-year contract with the Brackley-based team last year keeping him at the outfit until the end of 2023 at least. Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, Hamilton said he would race beyond the end of that deal. "I plan...
SkySports
Johnny Doyle: Mick O'Dwyer influence and helping Kildare to bridge the gap to Dublin
A photo dominated by Kerry football royalty. Between them, the pair have led their county to 12 All-Ireland titles. Those in Kildare quipped that all they saw was two former Lilywhites managers. And the duo had a considerable impact on the Leinster county too. 'Micko' led the county to the...
SkySports
Scotland 1-0 Austria: Hosts progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison's extra-time winner at Hampden Park
Substitute Abi Harrison sent Scotland one step closer to the Women's World Cup finals with an extra-time winner against Austria. Bristol City forward Harrison headed home Erin Cuthbert's corner from six yards in the 92nd minute of the first-round play-off in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden and Scotland held on for a 1-0 victory.
SkySports
LIV Golf members set to get world ranking points in new 'strategic alliance' with MENA Tour
LIV Golf Invitational events will now be sanctioned by the MENA Tour - a third-tier circuit launched in 2011 and recognised by the Official World Golf Rankings [OWGR] since 2016. The alliance could qualify LIV Golf for OWGR points, possibly as early as the LIV Golf Thailand event at Stonehill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
WBC unveils new 'Elizabethan Belt' for winner of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall on October 15
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an added incentive to be victorious in the most anticipated female of all-time on Saturday October 15, with the winner to be handed the new WBC 'Elizabethan Belt'. The World Boxing Council have today unveiled an incredible tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II...
SkySports
LIV Golf Invitational Series: Richard Bland, Branden Grace, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra lead in Bangkok
The Englishman fired seven birdies on his way to an opening-round 65 at Stonehill Golf Club to share top spot with South Africa's Branden Grace and Spain's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. Lopez-Chacarra made five birdies in a seven-hole stretch and Grace birdied three of his last four holes to also make a...
Comments / 0