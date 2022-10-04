ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MA

Podcast: With Winthrop Football (2-2) Coach Jon Cadigan – Beat Danvers Last Week, at Gloucester This Friday

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

Endicott College Football (6-0) Rolls Over Nichols 52-7, Contribution from Area Players

BEVERLY — (Video Highlights) The Endicott football team defeated Nichols, 52-7, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Everett Knowlton III (Mansfield), Freddy Gabin (North Andover), Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine), Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield,), David Pignone (Stoneham), Anthony Caggianelli (Pelham, N.H.), and Sean Benson (Canton) all found the end zone in the victory.
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

(Photos, Video) Peabody Beats Leominster 42-20, Tanners 5-0, Shea Lynch Runs for a Pair of TDs, Tosses for 2 More; Link to Salem News Coverage

PEABODY – Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in the first half to lead the Tanners (5-0) to a 42-20 win over Leominster (4-1) Friday night in a battle of Division 2 top-ten-ranked teams. Jayce Dooley also scored on a 65-yard pick six to give the Tanners a 35-0 lead before the Blue Devils got six with no time remaining in the first half.
PEABODY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danvers, MA
Gloucester, MA
Sports
City
Gloucester, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Winthrop, MA
Sports
City
Winthrop, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Danvers, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Medway, MA
Gloucester, MA
Football
Danvers, MA
Sports
msonewsports.com

(Video) Salem News Reporters Paul Leighton and Dustin Luca – From the Newsroom: The Continuing Saga of Shoebert the Seal; Welcome to Salem, Just Don’t Arrive by POV

SALEM/BEVERLY – In this edition of The Newsroom, Salem News reporters Dustin Luca and Paul Leighton highlight and discuss some of their most recent coverage, including: Record crowds expected for Haunted Happenings; The Frates Family again leads the charge in ALS research; Wind turbine factory planned; The continuing saga of Shoebert the Seal; and much more.
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Winthrop Football#Winthrop Lrb Podcast
msonewsports.com

(Video Update) Explainer: Most Gloucester Residents Unaffected by National Grid Winter Rate Hike

GLOUCESTER — Gloucester residents and businesses enrolled in Gloucester Community Electricity Aggregation (Gloucester CEA) will not be impacted by the rate hike recently announced by National Grid. Gloucester, which is under contract with electricity supplier Constellation, offers electricity program rates that are fixed and will not change through December 2024. The vast majority of Gloucester households participate in the Gloucester CEA program.
GLOUCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy