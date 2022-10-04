Podcast: With Winthrop Football (2-2) Coach Jon Cadigan – Beat Danvers Last Week, at Gloucester This Friday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Endicott College Football (6-0) Rolls Over Nichols 52-7, Contribution from Area Players
BEVERLY — (Video Highlights) The Endicott football team defeated Nichols, 52-7, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Everett Knowlton III (Mansfield), Freddy Gabin (North Andover), Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine), Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield,), David Pignone (Stoneham), Anthony Caggianelli (Pelham, N.H.), and Sean Benson (Canton) all found the end zone in the victory.
North Shore Weekend Scores: Marblehead Gets Back in Win Column – Danvers Blanks Beverly – More…
Stoneham 30, Melrose 13 – Coach Bob Almeida gets career win #200!. Reading 38, Woburn 7 – Jack Dougherty with a 7yd TD run to close out a 95 yard TD drive. Proves to be game winning drive for Reading after defense stops Woburn 2pt conversion late. Andover...
(Photos, Video) Peabody Beats Leominster 42-20, Tanners 5-0, Shea Lynch Runs for a Pair of TDs, Tosses for 2 More; Link to Salem News Coverage
PEABODY – Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in the first half to lead the Tanners (5-0) to a 42-20 win over Leominster (4-1) Friday night in a battle of Division 2 top-ten-ranked teams. Jayce Dooley also scored on a 65-yard pick six to give the Tanners a 35-0 lead before the Blue Devils got six with no time remaining in the first half.
North Reading Tops Triton 47-8, Alex Carucci 3 TD Passes, Rushes for 2 TDs – Hornets now 5-0
N0RTH READING (Video – Photos) Final Score: North Reading (5-0) 47, Triton 8. Q1 NR – 7:00 – 13 Yard Halfback option pass. QB Alex Carucci to Craig Rubino who passes to Matt Guidebeck, PAT by Guideback 7-0 Q1 NR – 4:39 – 59 Yard pass Carucci...
Friday, Oct. 7th – Local News Updates – Small Businesses Continue to Struggle – Community Notes, Photos, Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – After morning clouds & patchy fog, another warm day is ahead with highs well into the 70s, except near 70 along the south coast. Normal high for Oct 7th is 63 to 67 across MA, RI & CT. Enjoy, as a cold front tonight will result in temps 15-20 degrees cooler Sat!
Thursday, Oct. 6th – Haunted Happenings Grand Parade Tonight – Danvers Seeks School Committee Member – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Morning clouds & scattered showers over southeast MA, finally gives way to sunshine & much warmer afternoon temps, with highs 70-75! . The exception will be Cape Cod & the Islands, where clouds & cooler temps may linger much of the day.
(Video) Salem News Reporters Paul Leighton and Dustin Luca – From the Newsroom: The Continuing Saga of Shoebert the Seal; Welcome to Salem, Just Don’t Arrive by POV
SALEM/BEVERLY – In this edition of The Newsroom, Salem News reporters Dustin Luca and Paul Leighton highlight and discuss some of their most recent coverage, including: Record crowds expected for Haunted Happenings; The Frates Family again leads the charge in ALS research; Wind turbine factory planned; The continuing saga of Shoebert the Seal; and much more.
Salem’s Mayors Night Out is Friday – Everything You Need to Know – Merchant Specials – Events – Discounts
Salem – Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, in partnership with Salem’s local attractions, museums, and Salem merchants, is pleased to announce that this Halloween’s “Mayors Night Out” will take place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Beginning at 3:00 p.m. participating museums and attractions will open free of...
(Video Update) Explainer: Most Gloucester Residents Unaffected by National Grid Winter Rate Hike
GLOUCESTER — Gloucester residents and businesses enrolled in Gloucester Community Electricity Aggregation (Gloucester CEA) will not be impacted by the rate hike recently announced by National Grid. Gloucester, which is under contract with electricity supplier Constellation, offers electricity program rates that are fixed and will not change through December 2024. The vast majority of Gloucester households participate in the Gloucester CEA program.
