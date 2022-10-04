Read full article on original website
Why Proof-of-work Will Always be an Essential Part of Ethereum
Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
Why the Ethereum Merge Could Be Pivotal for DeFi and Crypto
A brief introduction to play-to-earn (P2E) gaming using KomNPlay platform as an example. How to make money by playing blockchain games. The Ethereum Merge is a significant event in blockchain history that has been heavily hyped by many individuals and investors, including financial experts. After years of development, the gigantic Ethereum upgrade known as the Merge has finally happened, switching the digital machinery at the core of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value to a considerably more energy-efficient system.
Three Visions on How to Value New Tokens & the Cryptocurrency Market in General
The new world of cryptocurrencies is the same as the old world. The cryptocurrency market may look alien to the untrained eye, but it’s a market nonetheless. In the Cryptonized episode titled “How to Value Crypto Tokens,” we tried to solve the valuation problem once and for all. The main reason Noah Healy believes current cryptocurrency projects aren’t viable in the longterm is because they don't prioritize sustainability. Healy thinks that only protocols with a multi-algorythmic approach will survive.
Zcash $ZEC Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Zcash. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on Zcash crypto price page. If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Zcash wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
Understanding Cryptocurrency - Part II - Basic Terminology
Cryptocurrency has different seasons of Spring, Autumn, and Summer. Bitcoin season and Altcoin season change with the demand and supply. Smart contracts are not agreements written on paper but a technology that was introduced by Etherium into the world of Cryptocurrency. The market cap is basically the value of your business on a particular date on that very particular date. Bitcoin is the most valuable Cryptocurrencies because it gives others a platform to build their own businesses. For instance, Shiba Inu was built on Etherium, which makes Etherium the second most valuable Crypto.
When I First Heard Of Bitcoin
Today’s article is inspired by a rather interesting question someone asked me recently, and it is exactly about what its topic says. At any rate, I was asked to share my experience in crypto and the question I was bluntly asked came down to “ when was the first time you heard of Bitcoin?”.
The Influence of Crypto Companies on the Fintech Industry Increases
Rising cryptocurrency value causes a tectonic shift in the banking sector. There is little doubt that the term "fintech" is acquiring a whole new meaning with the advent of bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The blockchain industry is anticipated to increase from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $67.4 billion by...
How Can Crypto and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDCs) Help Communities
The discovery of Bitcoin has changed the trajectory of monetary thought. And while Bitcoin is already here, the implications of its emergence are not very widely understood other than by a relatively small but constantly growing number of people worldwide. With BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announcing that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, huge signals are being sent that crypto is becoming legitimate.
Play To Earn: A Key Part Of Metaverse Economics
The gaming craze was on a high note starting last year as more people engaged in online activities following the Pandemic. According to reports by DappRadar, Crypto play-to-earn applications (GameFi) have now surpassed decentralized finance (DeFi) users. As per the report, about 50% of crypto wallets connected to decentralized applications were in the gaming industry in November. There are over a thousand blockchain-based games, with developers adding about 70 more new ones each month. In the first half of 2021, these companies reportedly received about $476 million in investments.
The Clever Person Slaughterhouse
“How does lending happen?” he asked. It was a fair question, but not one I thought would be too complicated. Of course, it was. I dismissed it by saying, “Yeah, that’s a good question, I’m not sure, but let me look into it.” My friend didn’t say it out loud, but he was more dismissive of Bitcoin than I expected him to be.
Crypto Wallets in 2022 and Why They're Important
Public and private keys are needed to conduct transactions on the Bitcoin network. The public key is the equivalent of a bank account number in that you may offer it to anybody without fear of their gaining access to your money. Hardware wallets (or cold wallets) are encrypted physical wallets. Digital wallets are digital wallets that run on computers and may be installed directly from the desktop. Paper wallets are another option, with secure mobile or hardware wallets being a better choice. The seed phrase used to generate your 64-character private key consists of 12 words. It is the same as your account's password.
Does Accountability Matter in Web3 - The Dark Side of Anonymity
Since its inception, anonymity and privacy have been the core components of blockchain technology. In fact, anonymity is often considered the building block of Web3, where individuals are not held accountable for disclosing their private and personal information to engage in digital activities. The entire modern era's blockchain revolution started with Bitcoin, which the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto founded. Therefore, the trend of anonymous and pseudonymous identities in the Web3 space has been prevalent since day one.
10 Shared Beliefs of a Bitcoin Maximalist
In the midst of a bear market, after an enormous crash in which several major reckless mismanaged tokens have been wiped out, more crypto participants turn to bitcoin and become bitcoin maximalists. All of this raises the question of what precisely a bitcoin maximalist is. Bitcoin maximalist believes with unwavering...
How Do Cryptocurrencies Influence Financial Markets?
Global finance has undergone a phenomenal change in the bygone era of 2021, courtesy of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war, and the weakening US dollar. The 2020 financial crisis led us to the vicissitudes of 2021. The eruption of the pandemic saw business and finance plummeting and millions of people worldwide losing their source of livelihood. Stock markets went down by 40%. The only silver lining out there was cryptocurrencies. Anxiety pervaded financial echelons across the globe as a turbulent global economy struggled to keep afloat. Cryptocurrencies, however, looked aloof from the fall and emerged as the savior for the investors.
Blockchain and Decentralization: are Blockchains as Decentralized as They Claim to Be?
Decentralization is one of the main benefits of a blockchain. But are the main blockchains decentralized indeed or is it a myth? The Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, and Solana blockchains are considered to be the most decentralized, however, upon a closer look, things seem to be different. Dmitry Shishov. CEO...
Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments
It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 23% of consumers who make international payments to family or friends use at least one kind of cryptocurrency. 13% of them even say that cryptocurrencies are their preferred way of money transfers. However, the crypto winter (aka the bear market) is here. Bitcoin crashed by approximately 80% in 2018 and 2020 and Bitcoin has dropped 70% of its value. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to an outside asset, such as the U.S. dollar.
Why I'm Optimistic About the Future of the Blockchain with TRON Founder Justin Sun
TRON Founder Justin Sun Shares His Optimism About Blockchain's Future with the Milken Institute - Laotian Times. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 15 September 2022 – Justin Sun, founder of TRON, published an article titled “The Future of the Blockchain Industry Is Undoubtedly Bright” on the website of the Milken Institute recently. “As an emerging and disruptive technology, the crypto industry has been and will continue to stumble as it grows,” Sun says in the article. However, “winter inevitably gives way to spring”, he adds, “the future of the blockchain industry is undoubtedly bright.”
How to Simply Deploy a Smart Contract on Ethereum
Creating and deploying a smart contract is an important process. Once deployed, it becomes available to the Ethereum network. This article takes you through all the steps you need to deploy a smart contract during Ethereum software development. Before that, let’s discuss smart contracts a bit. What is a...
Why Are Digital Assets Under Pressure?
Fears of a looming recession continue to fuel uncertainty in the global equity markets—no wonder the vast majority of indexes and securities are down double-digit percentages so far in 2022. Things are even worse in the cryptocurrency industry: BTC/USD pair is down 58%, whereas ETH/USD is down 63%. Overall, the digital asset's market capitalization stands way below its $2 trillion record.
The Ethereum Merge
One of the biggest and most anticipated events in crypto history has come and gone - the Ethereum merge. But what does this mean for the future of the network, the price of ETH, and are there any risks waiting around the corner for the network in the post-merge era? These are some of the questions that will be answered in this article.
