Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
What is a DKIM Signature?
Back in 2020, there was a roaring rise of email as the preferred method of communication worldwide. The pandemic switched logistics to the digital arena, and although things are returning to normal, email’s practicality has stuck with many companies. That’s why it makes sense for the cybersecurity industry to focus its efforts on making email communications more secure.
hackernoon.com
Difference Between a Platform and a Framework
We will start with a few words on Platform Business to avoid confusion with the main focus area of this write-up. A Platform Business works as a platform for a network of people/participants to carry out some activity. Most platform business models are supported by a technology infrastructure. eBay, Shopify, Facebook, Uber, etc. are all examples of the Platform Business Models.
hackernoon.com
The Existence of the World Logical Problem
Of the two parts of this paper the first is a study in formal analysis. It attempts to show that there is no problem, logically speaking, of the existence of an external world. Its point is to show that the very attempt to state the problem involves a self-contradiction: that the terms cannot be stated so as to generate a problem without assuming what is professedly brought into question. The second part is a summary endeavor to state the actual question which has given rise to the unreal problem and the conditions which have led to its being misconstrued. So far as subject-matter is concerned, it supplements the first part; but the argument of the first part in no way depends upon anything said in the second. The latter may be false and its falsity have no implications for the first.
hackernoon.com
The Volatility Opportunity: Turning Risks Into Rewards With High-Profile Clients
Diversifying your client base and cultivating a deep commitment to exceptional service can build antifragility in your organization. They also set you up for success even when times turn rough. What do these two scenarios have in common?. No.1: You have just partnered with a high-profile company and secured a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hackernoon.com
How to Avoid Inconsistency Across Microservices
In a distributed microservice architecture, you can get dependencies that impose restrictions on the services used. In order to remove a geoarea from a microservice, you need to make a request to `Tariffs` at the time of removal to check which tariff depends on it. This can lead to the inaccessibility of the service since we still have tariffs referencing a removed geoarea. There are several solutions: Webhooks, reference counting, and reference counting. When a new microservice that uses*Geoareas* appears, add a new check to the list of hooks.
hackernoon.com
From Native to React Native
As a decade-long native Java Android developer, my background in mobile app development dates back to Android 2.3, a time before Google Play even existed. Not to mention I have always written Android apps in Java. During this time, I have had my fair share of trysts with libraries, frameworks, and all sorts of layers aimed to make app development faster, easier, quicker to start or in other words, cool!
hackernoon.com
How Do You Find the Longest Common Subsequence of Two Strings in Java?
A simple approach to find the longest common subsequence of a string is followed by a simple algorithm. Dynamic programming is used to solve the problem using a simple approach. The process includes the following steps: – create a table with dimensions (m+1*(n+1) and fill the other cells of your created table. In case the characters present in the corresponding row and column are the same, you will have to add 1 to the current cell which is diagonal to the element. Also, the last column and row will determine the length of the table.
Comments / 0