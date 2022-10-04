ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bly, OR

Herald and News

Lough, LaDean Pearl

LaDean Pearl Lough, 95, passed away in Klamath Falls on October 1, 2022. She was born November 23, 1926 in Culver, Ore. Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (Jim) Bellet; son, Michael Lough, son, Rex (Lori) Lough of Lewiston, Idaho; and daughter, Melody Hardt of Klamath Falls; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. LaDean was preceded in death by her husband,Warren Lough and brothers, Harold and Carl Gilliland. A celebration will be at a later date. Read full obituary online at www.cascadecremations.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Lown, Linda Lee

Linda Lee Lown Linda Lee Lown, 76, passed peacefully in her home on September 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Lown, and three children, Kelly Baker, Cory Lown and Holly Getty, as well as numerous nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved her, dearly. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Wood, and Adolph George Goering I; all children of Dr. Adolph George Goehring and Dorothy Caroline Goehring. Linda was born on August 12, 1946, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. As a child, Linda loved horses. She spent most of her time at the local fairgrounds where she kept her American saddle-bred horse. As that love for horses grew, Linda began to shift her love to the draft horse breed which is what led to the Seventh Heaven Shires Ranch. The ranch is where she admired the draft horses across all her pastures. Linda loved having big family gatherings where she spent multiple evenings by the pond enjoying her peaceful ranch life with her best friend, Dan, and family. Linda married her husband Dan on August 14, 1964. Their marriage ended up being what most people could only dream of having which lasted for 58 years. During this lifelong journey with Dan she helped make a company starting from scratch become very successful. Linda was the backbone of Aqua pump for 30 years and is responsible for its success today. She loved everyone as if they were her own, and our family will not be the same without her. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 8, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Coon, Stanley A.

Stanley A. Coon, 81, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 21, 1941 in Klamath Falls to Leo and Alice Coon. He worked as a mill worker here and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his son, Christopher Coon of Klamath Falls; daughter, Shelia FaMar of Klamath Falls. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

King Jr., Frank

Frank Leroy King Jr, 94, a resident of Klamath Falls, died on June 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the Crater Lake Complex, OIT Campus College Union building.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Brown, Lois

Lois Brown was born in Hermiston, OR 02/05/1925 and moved on to her heavenly home 10/2/2022 from Bonanza, OR. A service will be held at Shasta Way Christian Church, 5835 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls 10/15/2022 at 11:00. Send condolences and view obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Robnett, Juanita June

Juanita June Robnett, 92, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 30, 2022. She was born June 1, 1930 in Klamath Falls. Juanita is survived by her daughters Ginger (Jim) Clemens, Jeanne (Jack) Baggelaar; sons Bill (Donna) Robnett, Steve (Dayle) Robnett; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Helen Richardson and several great nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive in Klamath Falls. Condolences may be shared and the full obituary read at www.cascadecremations.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Stephen and Bettimarie Hampton celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Stephen and Bettimarie Hampton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 8, 2022. There will be a cake reception at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall at 815 High Street Klamath Falls, Oregon on October 8, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you would like to stop by and share some memories, please do. Stephen and Bettimarie were married on October 8, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They have two daughters and four grandchildren. Please help us celebrate 50 years of marriage.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Oregon Main Street announces awards during conference in Klamath Falls

Oregon Main Street, which is part of Oregon Heritage, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, announced its 2022 Excellence on Main award winners during the annual Main Street conference Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Klamath Falls. Created in 2010, the annual Excellence on Main awards honor outstanding accomplishments, activities and people making...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Heart Lake closure extended for invasive species treatment

At the request of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the closure order for Heart Lake will be extended seven days to Friday, Oct. 14. During the extended closure, all recreational activities will be closed and the prohibitions from the original order will remain in effect.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Captured alleged kidnapper faces additional charges

After a two-week manhunt, Eric Patrick Coon, 19, was taken into custody by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Chiloquin. Police had been looking for the armed Koon since Sept. 20, when he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and led police on a chase on Highway 97 at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
CHILOQUIN, OR

