Lough, LaDean Pearl
LaDean Pearl Lough, 95, passed away in Klamath Falls on October 1, 2022. She was born November 23, 1926 in Culver, Ore. Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (Jim) Bellet; son, Michael Lough, son, Rex (Lori) Lough of Lewiston, Idaho; and daughter, Melody Hardt of Klamath Falls; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. LaDean was preceded in death by her husband,Warren Lough and brothers, Harold and Carl Gilliland. A celebration will be at a later date. Read full obituary online at www.cascadecremations.com .
Lown, Linda Lee
Linda Lee Lown Linda Lee Lown, 76, passed peacefully in her home on September 26, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Lown, and three children, Kelly Baker, Cory Lown and Holly Getty, as well as numerous nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved her, dearly. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Wood, and Adolph George Goering I; all children of Dr. Adolph George Goehring and Dorothy Caroline Goehring. Linda was born on August 12, 1946, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. As a child, Linda loved horses. She spent most of her time at the local fairgrounds where she kept her American saddle-bred horse. As that love for horses grew, Linda began to shift her love to the draft horse breed which is what led to the Seventh Heaven Shires Ranch. The ranch is where she admired the draft horses across all her pastures. Linda loved having big family gatherings where she spent multiple evenings by the pond enjoying her peaceful ranch life with her best friend, Dan, and family. Linda married her husband Dan on August 14, 1964. Their marriage ended up being what most people could only dream of having which lasted for 58 years. During this lifelong journey with Dan she helped make a company starting from scratch become very successful. Linda was the backbone of Aqua pump for 30 years and is responsible for its success today. She loved everyone as if they were her own, and our family will not be the same without her. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 8, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR.
Coon, Stanley A.
Stanley A. Coon, 81, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 21, 1941 in Klamath Falls to Leo and Alice Coon. He worked as a mill worker here and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his son, Christopher Coon of Klamath Falls; daughter, Shelia FaMar of Klamath Falls. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.
King Jr., Frank
Frank Leroy King Jr, 94, a resident of Klamath Falls, died on June 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the Crater Lake Complex, OIT Campus College Union building.
Brown, Lois
Lois Brown was born in Hermiston, OR 02/05/1925 and moved on to her heavenly home 10/2/2022 from Bonanza, OR. A service will be held at Shasta Way Christian Church, 5835 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls 10/15/2022 at 11:00. Send condolences and view obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.
Robnett, Juanita June
Juanita June Robnett, 92, passed away in Klamath Falls on Sept. 30, 2022. She was born June 1, 1930 in Klamath Falls. Juanita is survived by her daughters Ginger (Jim) Clemens, Jeanne (Jack) Baggelaar; sons Bill (Donna) Robnett, Steve (Dayle) Robnett; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Helen Richardson and several great nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive in Klamath Falls. Condolences may be shared and the full obituary read at www.cascadecremations.com .
Stephen and Bettimarie Hampton celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Stephen and Bettimarie Hampton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 8, 2022. There will be a cake reception at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall at 815 High Street Klamath Falls, Oregon on October 8, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you would like to stop by and share some memories, please do. Stephen and Bettimarie were married on October 8, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They have two daughters and four grandchildren. Please help us celebrate 50 years of marriage.
Oregon Main Street announces awards during conference in Klamath Falls
Oregon Main Street, which is part of Oregon Heritage, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, announced its 2022 Excellence on Main award winners during the annual Main Street conference Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Klamath Falls. Created in 2010, the annual Excellence on Main awards honor outstanding accomplishments, activities and people making...
Prep football: Henley defeats Klamath Union 54-7 in homecoming game
Henley High’s homecoming featured neon lights and the students dressed in neon colors. The Hornets were not fazed by the flashing lights.
Klamath Basin prep football roundup: Lakeview pulls out miraculous victory; No. 1 Mazama cruises
Talk about a fantastic finish. Benny Alves threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Denver Johnson as time expired for Lakeview High, which scored twice in the final 1:26 to defeat visiting Coquille 33-28 Saturday afternoon in a Class 3A Far West League game.
Prep volleyball: Henley finally bests Mazama, ties for conference lead
Mazama High’s volleyball team had gotten the best of Henley this season. That is, until a trip to the Hornets’ nest.
Klamath Basin prep notebook: Lost River faces another ranked foe in Camas Valley
Lost River didn’t look for an easy non-conference schedule. The Raiders faced three teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in the Class 1A (8-man) coaches’ poll, plus Heppner, which is No. 6 in Class 2A.
Centers, treatment facilities try to help those with opioid addictions in Klamath Falls
Tayas Yawks sits amid a sprawling green field with an unmarked gravel parking lot. It’s a big brown building with sparse signage, easy to miss and to drive past without a second thought. But inside, members of the community come together, bonding with events such as luncheons, bingo games and drum circles.
Heart Lake closure extended for invasive species treatment
At the request of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the closure order for Heart Lake will be extended seven days to Friday, Oct. 14. During the extended closure, all recreational activities will be closed and the prohibitions from the original order will remain in effect.
Captured alleged kidnapper faces additional charges
After a two-week manhunt, Eric Patrick Coon, 19, was taken into custody by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Chiloquin. Police had been looking for the armed Koon since Sept. 20, when he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and led police on a chase on Highway 97 at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
