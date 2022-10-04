Read full article on original website
Related
The First NFT
What are NFTs and how do they work? NFT is the short form for non-fungible tokens. When something is fungible, such as a dollar bill, it is equivalent to any other dollar bill and can therefore be exchanged for it. In contrast, a non-fungible token is a unique asset in digital form that cannot be traded for another NFT. It means that each NFT is a unique object. NFTs are transferred from one owner to another using blockchain technology, creating a digital trail from seller to buyer that verifies the transaction. This encodes the individual ownership rights to the buyer.
Exciting Developments in the Blockchain Industry 2022
The blockchain industry is always expanding, which has led to the emergence of new breakthroughs. Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy advancements that have taken place in the blockchain world. Gabriel Mangalindan. Into tech, AI, startups and blockchain. About @gabrielmanga. Credibility. The blockchain industry is always...
Rewarding Web3 Community Participation With Dynamic NFTs
Dynamic NFTs are non-fungible entities that can change and evolve based on different parameters, different rules and different data points. OG Protocol helps projects with technology that enables them to have these dynamic evolutions as part of their NFT. The power of some NFT communities has seen sub-brands, circular economies and large-scale ecosystems build up throughout Web3 ecosystems. NFT technology today is already widely known for assisting brands to build loyal, committed communities. The future of NFT is centred around the powerful combination of creators and community.
Hedera $HBAR Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Hedera. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on Hedera crypto price page. If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Hedera wiki, please submit them in comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Best Polygon Wallets For NFTs in 2022
NFT creators are choosing to build on Polygon, where they can transact faster. Here are the best 5 Polygon wallets in 2022 for NFTs and MATIC: Coinbase. Trust Wallet, Venly. Bitkeep and Metamask. Gloria Chimelu. Saves crypto newbies from getting REKT. Helps brands 'moon.'. About @gchimelu. Credibility. Polygon has grown...
The Influence of Crypto Companies on the Fintech Industry Increases
Rising cryptocurrency value causes a tectonic shift in the banking sector. There is little doubt that the term "fintech" is acquiring a whole new meaning with the advent of bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The blockchain industry is anticipated to increase from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $67.4 billion by...
Does Accountability Matter in Web3 - The Dark Side of Anonymity
Since its inception, anonymity and privacy have been the core components of blockchain technology. In fact, anonymity is often considered the building block of Web3, where individuals are not held accountable for disclosing their private and personal information to engage in digital activities. The entire modern era's blockchain revolution started with Bitcoin, which the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto founded. Therefore, the trend of anonymous and pseudonymous identities in the Web3 space has been prevalent since day one.
Top 10 GameFi Development Companies: 2022 and Beyond
The GameFi market is on the rise, with new Play-2-Earn games captivating the minds of avid players and promising lucrative gaming experiences. The main growth driver for the GameFi projects is a combination of earning opportunities with a continuing hype around NFTs. Thus, the industry is expected to reach $2.8 million in the next 5-6 years, enjoying a CAGR of 20%+ every year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Future of GameFi: Where Must It Go Next?
Blockage gaming has grown by over 2000% from 2021, and GameFi projects constitute over 50% of all blockchain activity. The rising popularity of blockchain gaming is also helping to spread crypto adoption among the masses. The current blockchain gaming market is north of $8 billion, and it’s estimated to grow to over $50 billion by 2025. GameFi uses blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the play-to-earn model to lay the economic foundations of the game. An early example is the Philippines, where after a two-year COVID-19 lockdown, Filipinos found a way to make an extra income playing Axie Infinity.
When I First Heard Of Bitcoin
Today’s article is inspired by a rather interesting question someone asked me recently, and it is exactly about what its topic says. At any rate, I was asked to share my experience in crypto and the question I was bluntly asked came down to “ when was the first time you heard of Bitcoin?”.
Play To Earn: A Key Part Of Metaverse Economics
The gaming craze was on a high note starting last year as more people engaged in online activities following the Pandemic. According to reports by DappRadar, Crypto play-to-earn applications (GameFi) have now surpassed decentralized finance (DeFi) users. As per the report, about 50% of crypto wallets connected to decentralized applications were in the gaming industry in November. There are over a thousand blockchain-based games, with developers adding about 70 more new ones each month. In the first half of 2021, these companies reportedly received about $476 million in investments.
Tokenizing Debt: Flipping Debt into IOU tokens
A recent article stated there were ongoing rumors that Celsius wanted to convert its debt into IOU tokens. According to leaked audio, Celsius executives were mulling converting their debt into an IOU cryptocurrency and giving it out to their debtors as settlement. This token will be given as a ratio of what the firm owes its clients and what it currently has on its balance sheet- the notion being that if the debtors could hold on to these tokens for long, then they will ultimately increase in price and generate gains for their holders. The company recently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and they are in the process of restructuring and finding the best way to clear their debt.
Why Proof-of-work Will Always be an Essential Part of Ethereum
Always controversial, Tron founder Justin Sun said he thinks the proof-of-work way of operating is an "essential" component of Ethereum – just as the Ethereum community readies to transition to a different, proof-of-stake, system after a multi-year effort. Many billions of dollars are at stake. The crypto entrepreneur still...
Three Visions on How to Value New Tokens & the Cryptocurrency Market in General
The new world of cryptocurrencies is the same as the old world. The cryptocurrency market may look alien to the untrained eye, but it’s a market nonetheless. In the Cryptonized episode titled “How to Value Crypto Tokens,” we tried to solve the valuation problem once and for all. The main reason Noah Healy believes current cryptocurrency projects aren’t viable in the longterm is because they don't prioritize sustainability. Healy thinks that only protocols with a multi-algorythmic approach will survive.
The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Final Results Announced!
The wait is over! The final results announcement of the Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum is here! The #blockchain writing contest has scored the highest number of submissions to date! During the span of 6 months, we published 500+ stories, generating more than half a million reads and over 2 months of reading time!
10 Shared Beliefs of a Bitcoin Maximalist
In the midst of a bear market, after an enormous crash in which several major reckless mismanaged tokens have been wiped out, more crypto participants turn to bitcoin and become bitcoin maximalists. All of this raises the question of what precisely a bitcoin maximalist is. Bitcoin maximalist believes with unwavering...
The Post-Merge Ethereum, A Multifaceted Analysis
The new proof of stake consensus mechanism reportedly uses 99% less energy than its proof of work counterpart. There’s a possibility that ESG-focused institutions will turn their sights and wallets to the energyless alternative. The network is expected to drop from around 5% to less than 0.5% The effects this will have on the price could be tremendous, though. The long-term consequences of the event remain to be seen. In the short term, the green narrative might carry Ethereum to new heights.
Blockchain and Decentralization: are Blockchains as Decentralized as They Claim to Be?
Decentralization is one of the main benefits of a blockchain. But are the main blockchains decentralized indeed or is it a myth? The Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, and Solana blockchains are considered to be the most decentralized, however, upon a closer look, things seem to be different. Dmitry Shishov. CEO...
Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments
It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 23% of consumers who make international payments to family or friends use at least one kind of cryptocurrency. 13% of them even say that cryptocurrencies are their preferred way of money transfers. However, the crypto winter (aka the bear market) is here. Bitcoin crashed by approximately 80% in 2018 and 2020 and Bitcoin has dropped 70% of its value. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to an outside asset, such as the U.S. dollar.
The Genesis Block and The Phantom: A Story of Satoshi Nakamoto
Satoshi Nakamoto — the maverick inventor of Bitcoin — not only saw a pregnant future but also made us its midwives as well. He planted his genius idea in our minds and armed us with a technology whose symbolism is freedom. Who is Satoshi Nakamoto? We will never stop wondering until the Genesis block is altered!
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
780
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0