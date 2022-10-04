A recent article stated there were ongoing rumors that Celsius wanted to convert its debt into IOU tokens. According to leaked audio, Celsius executives were mulling converting their debt into an IOU cryptocurrency and giving it out to their debtors as settlement. This token will be given as a ratio of what the firm owes its clients and what it currently has on its balance sheet- the notion being that if the debtors could hold on to these tokens for long, then they will ultimately increase in price and generate gains for their holders. The company recently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and they are in the process of restructuring and finding the best way to clear their debt.

