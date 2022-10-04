ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Michael Gove demands crackdown on secret foreign owners of slum rented homes

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srrGa_0iLGejs100

Michael Gove is demanding a crackdown on the secret foreign owners of billions of pounds of UK property , blaming them for slum homes and urban decay.

The former housing secretary condemned overseas investors who have used “opaque trusts” to snap up homes “for speculative reasons and then have left them to decline”.

He called for legislation to “establish the ultimate ownership of significant parts of the private rented sector” – warning that efforts to revive struggling towns such as Blackpool and Grimsby are undermined.

“Irresponsible actions by people who are not thinking about the consequences of their investment, which blight the community and those of us who want to see urban regeneration – we need to make sure that those people are held accountable,” Mr Gove said.

Speaking at the Conservative conference, the minister exiled by Liz Truss also urged the government not to stall on his promise of new powers for tenants to challenge rogue landlords .

Housing campaigners are warning of a “deafening silence” from ministers about the fate of the Renters Reform Bill, to give “a powerful voice” to renters and end no-fault evictions.

Instead, during the Tory leadership campaign, Ms Truss told landlords they had been too “harshly treated”, while some senior Tories have attacked a “war on landlords”.

But Mr Gove said the vow to end Section 21 no-fault evictions was placed in the 2019 Conservative manifesto “at Boris Johnson ’s explicit insistence”.

He told the meeting, hosted by Shelter : “We’ve got to keep faith with what Boris wanted. We’ve got to make sure that manifesto commitment is honoured.”

Natalie Elphicke , a Conservative backbench MP and author of housing reports, also called on the government to “get our skates on” and pass the legislation.

The landmark 2021 “Pandora Papers” investigation exposed what anti-corruption groups called the “UK’s dirty money problem” with foreign property investors.

The number of foreign landlords is estimated to be at a five-year high of 184,000, fuelled by a weak pound making investment more attractive and ever-rising property prices.

With houses in short supply in the UK, the increased demand further inflates – regardless of the concerns about the quality of the accommodation.

Mr Gove said: “There are some parts of the country where you have significant number of properties that are owned by private landlords, where the renter is getting a raw deal.

“The quality of the accommodation is scandalously poor and blights the chance for regeneration and redevelopment.”

He also urged his party that the dream of home ownership could only be achieved through more cheaper social homes for rent, so tenants can “build up capital, if the rents they are paying are fair”.

“There is a direct relationship between extending the number of homes for social rent that we have and ensuring that you have more home ownership in the future,” Mr Gove said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
The Independent

MSPs approve Bill on temporary freeze on rent and evictions

Emergency cost-of-living legislation to protect tenants from rent increases and evictions has been passed by MSPs at Holyrood.The approved Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Bill will be the first bill passed by Holyrood to be given Royal Assent by King Charles III.The temporary legislation caps rent increases at 0% until March 31 and will be backdated to September 9.However, Scottish ministers will be able to extend the legislation for a further two six-month periods if necessary.Landlords will be able to increase rents if they can prove property costs have risen – provided the rise is less than 50% of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime...
HEALTH
The Independent

The troubles ahead for Liz Truss after her disastrous fortnight

The last time Liz Truss walked into parliament, she was basking in the triumph of seizing the Tory leadership and leading a nation unified in sadness at the Queen’s death.When she returns this week, she must confront a seething Conservative party in open revolt over the disastrous own goals of the last fortnight – and in panic over a 30-point Labour poll lead. Here are the challenges that await the prime minister this week:The economyKwasi Kwarteng will face MPs on Tuesday for the first time since his bungled budget – when he could bow to pressure to release the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney told delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday that “the most predictable, if depressing” action following the mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.Mr Swinney said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as demanding we cut tax, the Tories constantly demand we spend more money.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says she ‘detests the Tories and everything they stand for’Hundreds attend vigil in memory of 10 people who died in Donegal explosionMoment rhino hit by speeding lorry while trying to cross road
U.K.
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rents#Landlord#Uk#Tory#Tories
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy