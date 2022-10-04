ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

La. superintendents representing rural districts to hold virtual press conference

The following information is from the St. Helena Parish School District. ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A cross section of Louisiana education leaders, including superintendents representing small and rural parish school districts and leaders from the state’s superintendent and school board associations, will hold a virtual press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 1 p.m. to warn against the unintended consequences of the Louisiana Department of Education’s proposed reforms to the School Accountability Systems. The press conference is being facilitated by St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - Children in Donaldsonville are getting a new head start on their future. Governor John bel Edwards says the key to getting more people into high-paying careers in Donaldsonville, starts at a young age. “We have record investment in early childhood education. We must maintain it. You...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little more than a year, voters will head to the polls to decide who will be the next governor of Louisiana but the race officially kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Attorney General Jeff Landry making his official announcement. Gov. John Bel...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Revival sought for Louisiana pastor’s lawsuit over COVID restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor’s damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
LOUISIANA STATE
#Linus K12#School Safety#Department Of Education#The State
WAFB

What to expect at this year’s Louisiana Business Symposium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business leaders all over our part of the world are coming together in a few hours to talk about the economic trends forecast, the Top 100 and more at the 2022 Louisiana Business Symposium. It’s happening at the Crowne Plaza located at 4728 Constitution Avenue...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2023 Louisiana Economic outlook appears better than most thought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CEOs and business owners braced themselves for the worst on Tuesday at the Louisiana Economic Forecast event. Speaker Dr. Loren Scott, a local economist, wasted no time beating around the bush. “People should be prepared for a national recession. It’ll start probably in the first...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Officials arrest alleged drug dealer in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged drug dealer who was reportedly selling drugs from his home on Horseshoe Road. According to the sheriff’s office, officials arrested Guy Lee Watson, 55, on drug and weapon charges after they executed a search warrant for narcotics at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

