MN Police & Peace Officers Association Endorses Jensen for Governor
Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota’s largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association:. “Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term. We need leadership that is going to support law enforcement...
Gasoline Prices Rising in Minnesota
A tight supply and increased demand are blamed for a recent rise in Minnesota gas prices. Triple-A’s Meredith Mitts says the statewide average is up a dime to three-dollars-and-78 cents a gallon:. “In the metro area we’re seeing the low three-80s and then if you get all the way...
AG Suing Fleet Farm For Allegedly Selling Guns To Straw Buyers
(St. Paul, MN) — Fleet Farm is accused of selling guns to buyers who then resell them to criminals who can’t legally buy a firearm. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the suit yesterday, saying the retailer negligently sold firearms to straw buyers, aided and abetted criminals, and contributed to gun trafficking. Ellison says the retailer ignored the signs of straw purchasing. Fleet Farm denies the allegations.
Minnesota COVID-19 Levels Stable As Cold, Flu Season Approach
Minnesota’s COVID-19 levels have remained stable over the past month as cold and flu season approaches. The state averaged about 800 to 900 COVID infections per day in September, down from 13-hundred to 14-hundred per day this summer. New hospital admissions haven’t risen so far this fall. Health officials continue to be concerned that COVID could surge again.
Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Candidates Appealing To Voters Through Differences
DFL Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Republican challenger Matt Birk are using their differences to appeal to voters. Birk is a Harvard graduate and two-time All-Pro center for the Minnesota Vikings. He says he decided to sign on to Scott Jensen’s ticket because of disappointment in the way Governor Tim Walz handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanagan is the nation’s highest ranking Native American woman elected to executive office and says she approaches the job as a partnership with Governor Walz.
U of M & Minnesota State Collaborating to Address Nursing Shortage
The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State are working together to increase the number of students in nursing education programs. Minnesota State’s Valerie DeFor says they formed the Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence (CNEE) to address the state’s nursing shortage:. “And it’s growing and it needs to...
MnDOT announces availability of $12.5 million for Greater Minnesota community project grants
Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The $12.5 million in federal funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has a sub-targeted fund). This program...
COVID “hero pay” bonuses begin going out today
COVID “hero pay” bonuses of just under 500 dollars ($487.45) begin going out today (Wed) to just over one million Minnesota front-line workers. Officials say those choosing direct deposit should receive payment within seven to 10 business days; those who chose payment via debit card will be mailed their bonus within three to four weeks. Department of Labor and Industry’s Nicole Blissenbach says:
Law Enforcement Leaders Choose Sides In Minnesota Attorney General’s Race
(St. Paul, MN) — Law enforcement leaders are choosing sides in the Minnesota attorney general’s race. Nine Minnesota county attorneys endorsed Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison’s re-election campaign yesterday. The move comes after nearly two dozen county sheriffs endorsed his Republican opponent Jim Schultz. Former Minnesota Attorney General Skip Humphrey, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and two former county attorneys have also endorsed Ellison. Klobuchar is a former Hennepin County attorney.
Apple season in full swing
Apple season is in full swing across the state. And one apple variety in Minnesota is celebrating its 100th birthday this year — the Haralson:. “It was first introduced in 1922 and it became — up until the 1990s and most important apple variety we grew in Minnesota. So a reign for many decades until the Honeycrisp came along.”
Minnesota showcases manufacturing in October
Governor Walz has proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Minnesota, in recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy and to highlight the many career opportunities in this vital industry. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove:. “The reality today is these are high-tech jobs. They involve using advanced...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Cases On The Climb
More than a dozen commercial turkey facilities in Minnesota reported cases of high-path avian flu during September. Minnesota Turkey Growers Association executive director Ashley Kohls says this year’s outbreak is somewhat similar to 2015:. “But what’s changed from 2015 is the understanding of how to respond to high-path AI.”...
Remains Of Minnesota WW2 Airman Laid To Rest
(Fort Snelling, MN) — The remains of a Minnesota World War Two airman are laid to rest. Officials say Staff Sergeant Donald Duchene was only 19 years old when he was shot down over Romania during the bombing of oil fields in 1943. His remains were recovered in 2017 as part of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Operation Tidal Wave and were identified in September. His remains were flown to Minnesota several days ago and were buried at Fort Snelling this week.
CenterPoint Energy Promoting Energy Efficiency Day October 5
October 5th is national Energy Efficiency Day and CenterPoint Energy is promoting today’s (Wednesday) event. Minnesota spokesman Ross Corson:. “It’s kind of the start of the winter heating season and the key message is that energy efficiency is one of the easiest, quickest and most cost-effective ways for people and homeowners to reduce their energy use, lower their utility bills and limit their carbon footprint from their energy usage.”
DNR Pushing For Funding For Park and Trail Upgrades
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing to push for state funding to upgrade trails, campgrounds, fish hatcheries, and parks. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen published an op-ed yesterday focused on the agency’s Get Out MORE proposal. The DNR requested the funding last session, but lawmakers adjourned without resolving the issue. Strommen says without the funding, outdoor recreation in the state could suffer.
Mankato River Ramble Rides Again
Greater Minnesota’s biggest bike ride, the Mankato River Ramble will hit the road this Sunday, October 9, with scenic tours of 12, 26, and 42 miles. This beloved autumn ride features the beautiful Minnesota River Valley and surprising sights like the beauty of Minneopa and Minnemishinona parks. A great ride for all ages.
