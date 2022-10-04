(Fort Snelling, MN) — The remains of a Minnesota World War Two airman are laid to rest. Officials say Staff Sergeant Donald Duchene was only 19 years old when he was shot down over Romania during the bombing of oil fields in 1943. His remains were recovered in 2017 as part of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Operation Tidal Wave and were identified in September. His remains were flown to Minnesota several days ago and were buried at Fort Snelling this week.

