Michigan launches ‘new era’ economic development fund, but its history is one of failure

Michigan Capitol Confidential
During lockdowns, Michigan hired consulting firm that ‘turbocharged’ opioid crisis
Why did the state of Michigan give a consulting firm that authorities say “turbocharged” the opioid crisis an advisory role in setting COVID-10 policies?. McKinsey & Company was sued by 47 states, including Michigan, for contributing to the opioid crisis. In Feb. 2021, it agreed to a $573 million settlement. Michigan got $19.5 million.
Michigan school districts face lawsuits alleging retaliation, lack of due process
Several Michigan school districts have been sued by parents in recent years, on topics as varied as COVID-19 shutdowns, masking, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some parents and others say they have voiced concerns at school board meetings, only to be met with retaliation by school officials. “Throughout the...
