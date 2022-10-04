ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
Waco, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

HOT Fair beefs up rodeo, music offerings

The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo launches another season Thursday night at the Extraco Events Center grounds and if veteran fairgoers notice a little more rodeo and some bigger name country acts this year, they’re paying attention. Rodeo offerings have expanded with performances every night but Monday...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday. Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

High school notebook: Crawford, Marlin to tangle in playoff rematch

The upstart Marlin Bulldogs put an end to Crawford’s almost-perfect 2021 season, dishing out the Pirates’ only loss of the season in the regional final. Now Crawford hosts Marlin for a rematch, this time as a district foe. But the Pirates know who they’re up against this year...
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco's 17th Street bridge reopens after $1.3 million project

The 17th Street bridge has reopened, restoring the crosstown link between Interstate 35 and North Waco. The span needed repairing following decades of vehicle pounding and a fire in October 2019 that scorched its supports. Spanning railroad tracks in the blocks between Webster and Franklin avenues, the bridge built in...
fox44news.com

Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX

