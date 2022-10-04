Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
fox44news.com
Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (16) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers. HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight...
Preserving history | Home of legendary Central Texas songwriter to be restored
MEXIA, Texas — There has been a lot of talent and fame produced from Central Texas. Amongst the long list is legendary songwriter Cindy Walker. The daughter of a cotton broker, she was born July 20, 1918, in Mart, Texas, but Walker spent most of her life in Mexia, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
‘I can depend on myself,’ West Texas felon puts past in the rearview mirror and searches for a career
Many who’ve just gotten out of prison struggle to find a job. Johnny Rey was just 17 years old when he was accused and later convicted of murder. He decided to use his time wisely in jail, getting his GED.
WacoTrib.com
HOT Fair beefs up rodeo, music offerings
The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo launches another season Thursday night at the Extraco Events Center grounds and if veteran fairgoers notice a little more rodeo and some bigger name country acts this year, they’re paying attention. Rodeo offerings have expanded with performances every night but Monday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday. Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.
WacoTrib.com
Explosive University keeps it popping with 53-28 win over Pflugerville
The University Trojans will likely get a good night’s sleep Thursday, as head coach Kent Laster picked up his first win at Waco ISD Stadium. The Trojans are 2-0 in district for the first time in a decade after an emphatic 53-28 victory over Pflugerville. University led 33-7 at...
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
High school notebook: Crawford, Marlin to tangle in playoff rematch
The upstart Marlin Bulldogs put an end to Crawford’s almost-perfect 2021 season, dishing out the Pirates’ only loss of the season in the regional final. Now Crawford hosts Marlin for a rematch, this time as a district foe. But the Pirates know who they’re up against this year...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's 17th Street bridge reopens after $1.3 million project
The 17th Street bridge has reopened, restoring the crosstown link between Interstate 35 and North Waco. The span needed repairing following decades of vehicle pounding and a fire in October 2019 that scorched its supports. Spanning railroad tracks in the blocks between Webster and Franklin avenues, the bridge built in...
Temple residents hoping city will change stance on housing project
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents in Temple that live near Cedar Street are not happy with the idea of more housing being built in the area. Residents say traffic in the area is already bad enough and more housing will only bring problems. A private entity is planning on building...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
Comments / 0