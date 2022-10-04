Read full article on original website
South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline by Friday
Time is ticking! In-person, voter registration for South Carolinians ends Friday, October 7th. The deadline to register by email/fax or online is Sunday, October 9th. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 11th. Visit the South Carolina Election Commission website for more information on...
SC farmer sues SLED, Attorney General for allegedly destroying millions in legal hemp crop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina farmer is suing SLED, the SC Attorney General's Office, and the SC Department of Agriculture for an alleged conspiracy to illegally destroy millions of dollars of his legal hemp crop. According to his attorneys, the lawsuit details multiple and ongoing incidents where...
First sub-sea cable landing in SC coming to Myrtle Beach in 2023
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Connecting the Grand Strand with the rest of the world through sub-seas cables. Gov. Henry McMaster and other local leaders were in town on Tuesday for the groundbreaking of DC Blox's new $31.5 million cable landing in Myrtle Beach. The new facility is located...
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
Fire department thanks fellow Garden City crews for assisting at house fire
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District responded to a structure fire in the Inlet Harbor community at the end of South Waccamaw Drive last Friday after Hurricane Ian made landfall in SC. Two homes were a complete loss and one had siding damage, according...
West Nile Virus cases reported in North Carolina
North Carolina — Despite the cooler temperatures the past few days. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an uptick in cases of the West Nile Virus. While most people who become infected experience little to no symptoms, health officials encourage people to take precautions. One...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey Grand Strand beaches after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricanes can reshape coastlines and beaches with strong storm surges and eroding sand. Beaches along the Grand Strand aren't the same after Hurricane Ian came ashore on Friday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages environmental missions and help restore ecosystems after large storms.
Wawa coming to Southern, Coastal Georgia in 2024
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wawa, the popular chain of convenience stores and gas stations, announced plans to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia. The chain announced plans to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the future potential for up to 20 stores in the market. Our continued...
Women-led organization works to rehabilitate, foster stray kittens along the Grand Strand
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Cat colonies are growing along the Grand Strand, putting the animals’ lives at risk, spreading diseases and overcrowding shelters. For Amy De Proft and Sarah Crew, calls to rescue abandoned kittens happen on a daily basis. I’ve found them with their legs half eaten...
Hoax school shootings in SC raise questions about mental health impacts on students
WPDE — The hoax school shooting threats that happened Wednesday have raised questions about the impact it has on student mental health. Horry County mother Amber Willets had conversations about shootings and violence at school with her two sons multiple times. They’re only 8 and 9 years old.
Garden City businesses work through 'hardship' of storm damage to regain normalcy
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third full day of clean-up has passed in Garden City Beach. Atlantic Avenue remains closed from State Road 26-244 to Waccamaw Drive. At some times of the day, Cypress Avenue is inundated by the high tide. That's the current situation for residents,...
CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents
NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
