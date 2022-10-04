ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

wpde.com

South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline by Friday

Time is ticking! In-person, voter registration for South Carolinians ends Friday, October 7th. The deadline to register by email/fax or online is Sunday, October 9th. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 11th. Visit the South Carolina Election Commission website for more information on...
ELECTIONS
wpde.com

First sub-sea cable landing in SC coming to Myrtle Beach in 2023

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Connecting the Grand Strand with the rest of the world through sub-seas cables. Gov. Henry McMaster and other local leaders were in town on Tuesday for the groundbreaking of DC Blox's new $31.5 million cable landing in Myrtle Beach. The new facility is located...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
COLUMBIA, SC
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
POLITICS
wpde.com

West Nile Virus cases reported in North Carolina

North Carolina — Despite the cooler temperatures the past few days. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an uptick in cases of the West Nile Virus. While most people who become infected experience little to no symptoms, health officials encourage people to take precautions. One...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey Grand Strand beaches after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricanes can reshape coastlines and beaches with strong storm surges and eroding sand. Beaches along the Grand Strand aren't the same after Hurricane Ian came ashore on Friday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages environmental missions and help restore ecosystems after large storms.
ENVIRONMENT
wpde.com

Wawa coming to Southern, Coastal Georgia in 2024

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wawa, the popular chain of convenience stores and gas stations, announced plans to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia. The chain announced plans to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the future potential for up to 20 stores in the market. Our continued...
GEORGIA STATE
wpde.com

CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment

“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC

