Shoreline Schools: Nancy Elder appointed as Interim Director of Classified Staff

Members of the Shoreline Planning Commission will attend the 2022 APAWA Annual Conference from October 11-13, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington. The 2022 conference theme will be Keep Calm and Plan On in recognition of the many emerging challenges in our communities that planners are dealing with -- addressing housing supply and affordability, promoting inclusion and equity goals, implementing transportation policies that benefit all users, and advancing climate change resilience strategies to name a few -- all in a time of broader societal discord.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO