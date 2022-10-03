ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Former Cowboys backup QB Steve Beuerlein on Cooper Rush | THE HERD

Former Dallas Cowboys backup QB Steve Beuerlein joins Colin Cowherd and discusses Cooper Rush and his play with the Dallas Cowboys. Steve states quote 'I love what he is doing and it really reminds me of myself.' Steve then relates to his time backing up Cowboys Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman and what that experience was like.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited in practice Saturday after his hamstring tightened up, leaving one of Patrick Mahomes' top weapons questionable for Kansas City's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chiefs have a number of lingering injuries, including...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Steelers, Browns, Rams headline Cowherd's Week 5 'Blazin' 5'

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season continues on Sunday, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his "Blazin' 5" picks. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's predictions, along with odds and win...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS

Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL
FOX Sports

Broncos face Colts for TNF, can Russell Wilson turn it around? | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton talks Thursday Night Football, where Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos will face off against Matt Ryan's Indianapolis Colts. Craig is critical of Russell Wilson ahead of tonight's game, stating his stats in every category are worse than his Seattle Seahawk replacement Geno Smith, and it's embarrassing. Watch as Craig shares his thoughts on tonight's matchup.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Will Cooper Rush go 5-0 as a starter and defeat Rams in L.A.? | UNDISPUTED

Cooper Rush looks to stay undefeated as starting quarterback as the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, L.A. is a (-5.5) favorite but is coming off a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Skip Bayless decides whether his Cowboys can get the job done or not.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals

The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Shaky QB situation in Denver, Nick Wright on Russell Wilson | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright recaps Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's play Thursday Night vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Nick starts the discussion by reflecting on the trade that sent Russell from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Nick goes on to say quote 'Right now the Denver Broncos have the worst QB situation in the entire NFL.' Nick continues to argue that the Broncos trade for Russell will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

College football top plays: UCLA tops Utah; Washington State takes on USC

Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers leave cause for concern

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a rough start this season. Heading into Week 5, Brady and Co. are in unfamiliar territory at 2-2. Tampa Bay won its first two games of the season on the road, against Dallas and New Orleans, before dropping its next two at home, to Green Bay and Kansas City. The Bucs' next chance to get above .500 comes Sunday vs. Atlanta (1 p.m. ET on FOX), when Brady will look to avoid his first three-game losing streak since 2002.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole at practice | THE CARTON SHOW

What will the consequences be for Draymond Green, who has allegedly punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice? Green has often been a controversial figure for the Golden State Warriors, and Craig explores whether he's more of a distraction than a help to the team. Watch as he reacts to news of this altercation, and decides with Mark Schlereth what route the Warriors' front office should take.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud dominates with 6-TD outing

At times throughout this college football season, the Heisman Trophy race hasn't felt like much of a race at all. Sometimes, it's felt more like a long, slow C.J. Stroud coronation party. Week 6 felt like one of those times. Stroud, who has been dominant all season, was at his...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

USC vs. Washington State highlights | CFB on FOX

The No. 6 USC Trojans dominated the running game in the 30-14 victory against the Washington State Cougars. Travis Dye rushed for 149 yards and for a touchdown. Mario Williams made an impact in the receiving department, catching four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Williams showed off his versatility as he threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 34 yards.
PULLMAN, WA

