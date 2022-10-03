Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a rough start this season. Heading into Week 5, Brady and Co. are in unfamiliar territory at 2-2. Tampa Bay won its first two games of the season on the road, against Dallas and New Orleans, before dropping its next two at home, to Green Bay and Kansas City. The Bucs' next chance to get above .500 comes Sunday vs. Atlanta (1 p.m. ET on FOX), when Brady will look to avoid his first three-game losing streak since 2002.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO