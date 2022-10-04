Read full article on original website
via.news
Tattooed Chef Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $5.09, 79.92% under its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) falling 3.96% to $5.09. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Asbury Automotive Group And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), National Bankshares (NKSH), H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Slide So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) fell 8.44% to $6.38 at 11:07 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $14,200.83, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Ormat Technologies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Uniti Group (UNIT), CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Arcelor Mittal Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Arcelor Mittal‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% down. Arcelor Mittal’s last close was $21.74, 42.59% under its 52-week high of $37.87. The last session, NYSE finished with Arcelor Mittal (MT) dropping 2.03% to $21.74. NYSE dropped...
via.news
ONEOK, Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ONEOK (OKE), Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund (RQI), Banco Santander (SAN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ONEOK (OKE) 56.66 0.6% 6.26% 2022-10-05 14:47:43. 2 Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund (RQI)...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.93% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 9.93% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.25% to $11,148.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
New Ireland Fund, Brookfield Property Partners, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – New Ireland Fund (IRL), Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP), CHS (CHSCN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 New Ireland Fund (IRL) 6.51 -1.51% 31.3% 2022-09-30 11:13:06. 2 Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP) 18.41 0.11% 7.64%...
via.news
Fortress Biotech, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fortress Biotech (FBIOP), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Lumen Technologies (LUMN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fortress Biotech (FBIOP) 18.07 -2.11% 12.63% 2022-09-23 15:23:18. 2 Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income...
via.news
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, Nuveen , Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR), Nuveen (JPC), Avnet (AVT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) 1.08 0.23% 22.58% 2022-09-28 19:09:31. 2 Nuveen (JPC) 6.95 0.43% 7.76% 2022-09-30 13:44:16.
via.news
Banco Bradesco And Arcelor Mittal On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Banco Bradesco, EPAM Systems, and Ecopetrol S.A.. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
via.news
Curis And FedNat Holding Company On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Curis, Citi Trends, and Aspen Group. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Curis (CRIS) 0.82...
via.news
Tilray Stock Went Up By Over 22% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped by a staggering 22.48% to $3.65 at 15:39 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Companhia Paranaense de Energia And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP), Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU), Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a...
via.news
Aurora Cannabis Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) jumped 9.68% to $1.36 at 15:21 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
John Hancock, Banco Santander, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – John Hancock (HPI), Banco Santander (BSAC), Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 John Hancock (HPI) 15.92 -2.21% 9.02% 2022-09-30 07:08:06. 2 Banco Santander (BSAC) 13.84 2.41% 7.9% 2022-09-28 13:06:08.
via.news
FMC Technologies Stock Bullish By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) jumped by a staggering 15.03% in 7 days from $8.45 to $9.72 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.8% to $14,147.42, following the last session’s downward trend. FMC Technologies’s...
via.news
Cronos Group Stock 12.51% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cronos Group (CRON) jumping 12.51% to $3.33 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31. Cronos Group’s last close was $2.96, 56.41% under its 52-week high of $6.79. About Cronos Group. Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. The...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Square, SPS Commerce, Mizuho Financial Group
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Square SQ, SPS Commerce SPSC, and others. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend....
via.news
Plug Power Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.89% to $21.31 at 10:43 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
