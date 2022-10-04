The UNM School of Law has launched its inaugural Border Justice Fellowship Program, a key component of the school’s Border Justice Initiative focused on ensuring the legal system’s just treatment of immigrants at the U.S. southern border. Jorge Rodriguez, a recent UNM School of Law graduate and new lawyer, was selected to serve as the program’s first fellow and will be placed at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso, Texas. The two-year Border Justice Fellowship is the result of a partnership between the UNM School of Law and the Jacqueline Marie Leaffer Foundation. Professor April Land calls the Fellowship an “excellent example of a public-private partnership for the benefit of those in greatest need.” She explains, “We are excited to have the chance to expand the quantity and quality of legal services to people in underserved immigrant communities as a result of the generous donation of the JML Foundation, the hard work and commitment of our graduates who work and supervise in this area, and the support of our law school community.”

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO