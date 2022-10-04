Read full article on original website
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets.
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way.
The growth-stock-driven Nasdaq 100 has three incredible deals hiding in plain sight.
Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount.
via.news
Banco Bradesco Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.78% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $3.35, 14.1% below its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) rising 5.02% to $3.35. NYSE slid...
via.news
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 8% So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 8.16% to $3.60 at 11:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Arcelor Mittal Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Arcelor Mittal‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% down. Arcelor Mittal’s last close was $21.74, 42.59% under its 52-week high of $37.87. The last session, NYSE finished with Arcelor Mittal (MT) dropping 2.03% to $21.74. NYSE dropped...
via.news
Aurora Cannabis Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) jumped 9.68% to $1.36 at 15:21 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.93% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 9.93% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.25% to $11,148.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
These two stocks are outperforming the market but still have plenty of room to run.
With investors fretting about the fate of the global economy amid aggressive interest rate increases, the stock market seems stuck in a vicious loop of volatility. Hence, fundamentally strong stocks...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Bearish By 6% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:34 EST on Thursday, 6 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,485.50, 6.31% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 823101716, 74.29% below its average volume of 3202241119.25.
via.news
Republic Services And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC), Republic Services (RSG), Motorola (MSI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 8.07% to $3.45 at 10:58 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
