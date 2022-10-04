ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Banco Bradesco Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.78% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $3.35, 14.1% below its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) rising 5.02% to $3.35. NYSE slid...
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 8% So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 8.16% to $3.60 at 11:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Arcelor Mittal Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Arcelor Mittal‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% down. Arcelor Mittal’s last close was $21.74, 42.59% under its 52-week high of $37.87. The last session, NYSE finished with Arcelor Mittal (MT) dropping 2.03% to $21.74. NYSE dropped...
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.93% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 9.93% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.25% to $11,148.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
NASDAQ 100 Bearish By 6% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:34 EST on Thursday, 6 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,485.50, 6.31% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 823101716, 74.29% below its average volume of 3202241119.25.
Republic Services And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC), Republic Services (RSG), Motorola (MSI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
FuelCell Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 8.07% to $3.45 at 10:58 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
