ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Tattooed Chef Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $5.09, 79.92% under its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) falling 3.96% to $5.09. NASDAQ dropped...
STOCKS
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Went Up By Over 14% So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 14.33% to $0.45 at 13:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Tilray Stock Went Up By Over 22% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped by a staggering 22.48% to $3.65 at 15:39 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Cronos Group Stock 12.51% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cronos Group (CRON) jumping 12.51% to $3.33 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31. Cronos Group’s last close was $2.96, 56.41% under its 52-week high of $6.79. About Cronos Group. Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cancer#Mount Sinai Health System#Mayo Clinic#T Cell#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Scilex#G Mab#Anti Cd38
via.news

Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 8.07% to $3.45 at 10:58 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
via.news

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Sysco Corporation (SYY), Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO), Lifetime Brands (LCUT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
MARKETS
via.news

Tilray Stock Bullish Momentum With A 28.69% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray (TLRY) jumping 28.69% to $3.84 on Thursday while NASDAQ fell 0.68% to $11,073.31. Tilray’s last close was $2.98, 78.64% below its 52-week high of $13.95. About Tilray. Tilray Brands, Inc. is involved in research, cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and...
STOCKS
via.news

NeuroMetrix Stock 13.76% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix jumping 13.76% to $3.07 on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 3.8% to $10,652.40, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very negative trend exchanging session today. NeuroMetrix’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
STOCKS
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 9.48% to $0.92 at 15:41 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 3.6% to $10,674.78, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a very bearish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Was Up By 21.99% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth jumping 21.99% to $3.75 on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 0.68% to $11,073.31, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Canopy Growth’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, PetMed Express, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD), PetMed Express (PETS), Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD)...
STOCKS
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Remains Hesitant: (NDX) Drops By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 7 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,181.73, 2.64% down since the last session’s close. If the jobs number is strong, people will start to extrapolate that the Federal Reserve will continue to...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy