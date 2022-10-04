ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banco Bradesco Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.78% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $3.35, 14.1% below its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) rising 5.02% to $3.35. NYSE slid...
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Arcelor Mittal Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Arcelor Mittal‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% down. Arcelor Mittal’s last close was $21.74, 42.59% under its 52-week high of $37.87. The last session, NYSE finished with Arcelor Mittal (MT) dropping 2.03% to $21.74. NYSE dropped...
Aspen Group Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 6.97% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.42, 93.06% under its 52-week high of $6.04. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 4.73% to $0.42. NASDAQ dropped...
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 8% So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 8.16% to $3.60 at 11:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Tilray Stock Went Up By Over 22% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped by a staggering 22.48% to $3.65 at 15:39 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
Cronos Group Stock 12.51% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cronos Group (CRON) jumping 12.51% to $3.33 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31. Cronos Group’s last close was $2.96, 56.41% under its 52-week high of $6.79. About Cronos Group. Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. The...
SNDL Inc. Stock Bullish Momentum With A 22.12% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SNDL Inc. (SNDL) rising 22.12% to $2.76 on Thursday while NASDAQ fell 0.68% to $11,073.31. SNDL Inc.’s last close was $2.26, 76.46% below its 52-week high of $9.60. About SNDL Inc. SNDL Inc. is involved in the distribution and production...
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.93% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 9.93% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.25% to $11,148.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:08 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,759.96, 2.9% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.47% up from its trailing 24 hours...
Plug Power Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.89% to $21.31 at 10:43 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
NASDAQ 100 Remains Hesitant: (NDX) Drops By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 7 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,181.73, 2.64% down since the last session’s close. If the jobs number is strong, people will start to extrapolate that the Federal Reserve will continue to...
S&P 500 Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,643.68, 2.69% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1264626000, 42.71% below its average volume of 2207679823.04. S&P...
Universal Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH), Telefonica (TEF), Universal Corporation (UVV) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
