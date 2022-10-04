Read full article on original website
Banco Bradesco Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.78% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $3.35, 14.1% below its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) rising 5.02% to $3.35. NYSE slid...
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Arcelor Mittal Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Arcelor Mittal‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% down. Arcelor Mittal’s last close was $21.74, 42.59% under its 52-week high of $37.87. The last session, NYSE finished with Arcelor Mittal (MT) dropping 2.03% to $21.74. NYSE dropped...
Aspen Group Already 6% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 6.97% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.42, 93.06% under its 52-week high of $6.04. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 4.73% to $0.42. NASDAQ dropped...
Canopy Growth Stock Rises 8% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) jumped 8.14% to $3.32 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
Nikola Stock Went Down By Over 8% So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 8.16% to $3.60 at 11:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Tilray Stock Went Up By Over 22% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped by a staggering 22.48% to $3.65 at 15:39 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
Cronos Group Stock 12.51% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cronos Group (CRON) jumping 12.51% to $3.33 on Thursday while NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31. Cronos Group’s last close was $2.96, 56.41% under its 52-week high of $6.79. About Cronos Group. Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. The...
SNDL Inc. Stock Bullish Momentum With A 22.12% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SNDL Inc. (SNDL) rising 22.12% to $2.76 on Thursday while NASDAQ fell 0.68% to $11,073.31. SNDL Inc.’s last close was $2.26, 76.46% below its 52-week high of $9.60. About SNDL Inc. SNDL Inc. is involved in the distribution and production...
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.93% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 9.93% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.25% to $11,148.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:08 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is at 4,759.96, 2.9% down since the last session’s close. NYSE FANG Range. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.47% up from its trailing 24 hours...
Plug Power Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.89% to $21.31 at 10:43 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
EUR/GBP Modest Intraday Gains But Lacks Follow Through Buying : 0.828% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – For the third consecutive day, the EUR/GBP currency cross saw some buying on Thursday. However, it maintained its intraday gains throughout the European session. The cross currently trades near the upper end of its daily trading range at mid-0.8700s and looks to continue the recovery from Tuesday’s nearly 3-week-low.
NASDAQ 100 Remains Hesitant: (NDX) Drops By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 7 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,181.73, 2.64% down since the last session’s close. If the jobs number is strong, people will start to extrapolate that the Federal Reserve will continue to...
Banco Bradesco And Arcelor Mittal On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Banco Bradesco, EPAM Systems, and Ecopetrol S.A.. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Square, SPS Commerce, Mizuho Financial Group
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Square SQ, SPS Commerce SPSC, and others. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend....
S&P 500 Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,643.68, 2.69% down since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1264626000, 42.71% below its average volume of 2207679823.04. S&P...
Tilray And Harvard Bioscience On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Tilray, Globus Maritime Limited, and SNDL Inc.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Tilray (TLRY)...
NIO Expected to Rise Following New Models Announcement To Boost Global Deliveries But Drops by 8% So Far On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid 8.16% to $13.56 at 12:38 EST on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 1.47% to $13,880.03, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Universal Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH), Telefonica (TEF), Universal Corporation (UVV) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
