EUR/GBP Solid Resistance At 0.8720 : 0.779% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Although the EUR/GBP rebounded from Tuesday’s closing price, it is now edging higher. However, solid resistance around the 20-day EMA 0.8768 kept the cross-currency trend at bay. The EUR/GBP retreated just below Tuesday’s high. The EUR/GBP is still positive and trading at 0.8726 above its opening price of 0.31%.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 4% Up In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 00:08 EST on Saturday, 8 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,740.40, 4.45% up since the last session’s close. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The Australian share market index...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 3% Up In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 06:08 EST on Friday, 7 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,482.51, 3.04% up since the last session’s close. Is DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Index a Good Investment?. The DAX is an index that measures the performance of German...
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.809% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:06 EST on Thursday, 6 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at 0.9705, 0.8085% down since the last session’s close. Is EUR/CHF Currency Pair a Good Investment?. There are a lot of factors that affect the rate of EUR/CHF. The...
NASDAQ 100 Bearish By 6% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:34 EST on Thursday, 6 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,485.50, 6.31% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 823101716, 74.29% below its average volume of 3202241119.25.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bearish By 5% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 16:08 EST on Thursday, 6 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,926.94, 5.24% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 303884731, 20.53% below...
Nikkei 225 Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Thursday, 6 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is at 27,149.76, 4.67% up since the last session’s close. Is Nikkei 225 Index a Good Investment?. The Nikkei 225 is one of the leading stock price indices...
CBOE Over 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 16:10 EST on Friday, 7 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 31.50, 3.21% up since the last session’s close. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $28.56 and 2.47% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $30.74.
Pound Sterling Saw A Slight Pause, But Continued To Advance Towards 1.1400: Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – While the GBP/USD pair is feeling a slight selling pressure, it still aims to surpass the Tokyo session’s immediate barrier of 1.1400. Investors continue to hold long positions in risk-perceived currency pairs. Ten-year US Treasury yields are now above 3.75% after recovering from their decline. The S&P500 has not given up on its gains, and it is maintaining at high levels.
FMC Technologies Stock Bullish By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) jumped by a staggering 15.03% in 7 days from $8.45 to $9.72 at 14:42 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.8% to $14,147.42, following the last session’s downward trend. FMC Technologies’s...
50 DMA Must Be Cleared By XAU/USD: (GC) Up By Over 3% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 20:50 EST on Wednesday, 5 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,729.90 and 3.66% up since the last session’s close. Gold price is fading its bullish momentum this Wednesday. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, 50 DMA appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls.
SNDL Inc. Stock Bullish Momentum With A 22.12% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SNDL Inc. (SNDL) rising 22.12% to $2.76 on Thursday while NASDAQ fell 0.68% to $11,073.31. SNDL Inc.’s last close was $2.26, 76.46% below its 52-week high of $9.60. About SNDL Inc. SNDL Inc. is involved in the distribution and production...
NYSE Composite Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 13:21 EST on Friday, 7 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at 13,825.79, 6.86% down since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Regarding NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.66% up from its trailing 30 days...
NASDAQ 100 Remains Hesitant: (NDX) Drops By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 7 October, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is at 11,181.73, 2.64% down since the last session’s close. If the jobs number is strong, people will start to extrapolate that the Federal Reserve will continue to...
GBP/USD Falls Due To Fed Hawkishness, US NFP Is In Focus : 0.849% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD has seen a negative break in consolidation that was formed within a narrow range between 1.1145-1.1173 during the Tokyo session. Cable is currently hovering at Thursday’s low of 1.1112, and will likely decline towards the round-level cushion 111.00. As the S&P500 index builds a cushion following a downturn, risk-profile will be watching for new cues. The inventory adjustment will not be an accumulation, but distribution. It’s difficult to know at this point.
