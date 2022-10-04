(VIANEWS) – While the GBP/USD pair is feeling a slight selling pressure, it still aims to surpass the Tokyo session’s immediate barrier of 1.1400. Investors continue to hold long positions in risk-perceived currency pairs. Ten-year US Treasury yields are now above 3.75% after recovering from their decline. The S&P500 has not given up on its gains, and it is maintaining at high levels.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO