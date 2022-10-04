ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Buskers, downtown businesses grapple over amplification

Andrew Fletcher knows the ingredients for the best busking experience in downtown Asheville: “The right band, the right spot and the right weather.” That combination yields the perfect recipe for tips, he says. One ingredient that isn’t necessary for street performers, says Fletcher, is an amplifier. “The better-tipped...
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution

Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
Mountain Xpress

Leaf it alone

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Mountain Xpress

Poet Brit Washburn on literature’s highest purpose

Local poet Brit Washburn doesn’t associate poetry with writing. “It has, for as long as it has appealed to me, seemed a thing apart — the byproduct of a way of being in the world,” says the award-winning poet and author of the 2019 collection Notwithstanding. “To be a poet, to my mind, is to be aware. … To pay attention; to be curious and alert; to be receptive and reflective, reverent and irreverent, romantic and skeptical; to mourn and to praise; to contemplate, celebrate and salvage what we can of the universe, on behalf of our species. To be a poet, then, is no more or less than to be fully human and to translate and distill that experience into language so meticulously as to evoke and redeem something of life itself.”
Mountain Xpress

Council to take first look at “plastic reduction” ordinance

Asheville residents might want to start getting into the habit of leaving reusable grocery bags in the car. Members of Asheville City Council will take the first steps in considering an ordinance that would regulate single-use plastic throughout the city during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Developed by Plastic-Free WNC, a coalition of environmental nonprofits including MountainTrue and the WNC Sierra Club, the ordinance would ban plastic bags and plastic foam products while establishing a 10-cent fee on paper bags. (People using federal food benefits such as SNAP would be exempt from the fee.)
Mountain Xpress

UNC Asheville unveils second solar panel installation, doubling campus solar production

UNC Asheville celebrated the installation of its second solar panel array with a ribbon cutting at the University’s Reuter Center, home of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, on Sept. 23, 2022. This 26-kW solar installation will double UNC Asheville’s current solar power production and propel the University towards its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Thanks for speaking out about students’ needs

After reading Olivia Senor’s commentary on “Emphasis on Excellence: Does Pushing Students to Succeed Foster Achievement or Cause Harm?” [Sept. 21, Xpress] and as a teacher myself for over 26 years, I want to congratulate her for getting down to the facts about what is not working in our present school system on the whole. Too much emphasis is put on the achievers, and so many children are left behind.
Mountain Xpress

City Council Agenda – Oct. 11

The electronic agenda for the October 11, City Council formal meeting is now available by clicking on the link below. If you have any questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5601. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and...
Mountain Xpress

Recovery community seeks to stop more overdoses with naloxone

On Sept. 13, Buncombe County Health & Human Services issued an alert on social media and to local groups like the Homeless Coalition about a spike in overdoses in the county. “Please be advised, over the last several days there has been a continued spike in probable overdoses in Buncombe County,” the email alert from spokesperson Stacey Wood read. The alert continued, “we strongly encourage agencies to distribute naloxone,” and it urged drug users to test substances with fentanyl test strips before use.
Mountain Xpress

Local organizations update Buncombe on opioid response

The opioid crisis is bad everywhere in North Carolina. It’s worse in Buncombe County. According to figures shared with the county Board of Commissioners by Dr. Shuchin Shukla, a physician and opioid crisis educator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center, Buncombe’s rate of overdose deaths has exceeded the statewide average since at least 2016. In 2021, the county suffered 45.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 35.8 deaths per 100,000 for North Carolina as a whole.
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
FOX Carolina

What’s next for former adult club near I-385 in Greenville County?

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We now know more about what is next for a building near Interstate 385 that was once the site of more than one controversial adult club. Hope Church confirmed they are under contract in the due diligence period for the property at 805 Frontage...
FOX Carolina

Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...

