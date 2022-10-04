Read full article on original website
Buskers, downtown businesses grapple over amplification
Andrew Fletcher knows the ingredients for the best busking experience in downtown Asheville: “The right band, the right spot and the right weather.” That combination yields the perfect recipe for tips, he says. One ingredient that isn’t necessary for street performers, says Fletcher, is an amplifier. “The better-tipped...
WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution
Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
Leaf it alone
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Poet Brit Washburn on literature’s highest purpose
Local poet Brit Washburn doesn’t associate poetry with writing. “It has, for as long as it has appealed to me, seemed a thing apart — the byproduct of a way of being in the world,” says the award-winning poet and author of the 2019 collection Notwithstanding. “To be a poet, to my mind, is to be aware. … To pay attention; to be curious and alert; to be receptive and reflective, reverent and irreverent, romantic and skeptical; to mourn and to praise; to contemplate, celebrate and salvage what we can of the universe, on behalf of our species. To be a poet, then, is no more or less than to be fully human and to translate and distill that experience into language so meticulously as to evoke and redeem something of life itself.”
Council to take first look at “plastic reduction” ordinance
Asheville residents might want to start getting into the habit of leaving reusable grocery bags in the car. Members of Asheville City Council will take the first steps in considering an ordinance that would regulate single-use plastic throughout the city during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Developed by Plastic-Free WNC, a coalition of environmental nonprofits including MountainTrue and the WNC Sierra Club, the ordinance would ban plastic bags and plastic foam products while establishing a 10-cent fee on paper bags. (People using federal food benefits such as SNAP would be exempt from the fee.)
UNC Asheville unveils second solar panel installation, doubling campus solar production
UNC Asheville celebrated the installation of its second solar panel array with a ribbon cutting at the University’s Reuter Center, home of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, on Sept. 23, 2022. This 26-kW solar installation will double UNC Asheville’s current solar power production and propel the University towards its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.
Letter: Thanks for speaking out about students’ needs
After reading Olivia Senor’s commentary on “Emphasis on Excellence: Does Pushing Students to Succeed Foster Achievement or Cause Harm?” [Sept. 21, Xpress] and as a teacher myself for over 26 years, I want to congratulate her for getting down to the facts about what is not working in our present school system on the whole. Too much emphasis is put on the achievers, and so many children are left behind.
City Council Agenda – Oct. 11
The electronic agenda for the October 11, City Council formal meeting is now available by clicking on the link below. If you have any questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5601. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and...
Recovery community seeks to stop more overdoses with naloxone
On Sept. 13, Buncombe County Health & Human Services issued an alert on social media and to local groups like the Homeless Coalition about a spike in overdoses in the county. “Please be advised, over the last several days there has been a continued spike in probable overdoses in Buncombe County,” the email alert from spokesperson Stacey Wood read. The alert continued, “we strongly encourage agencies to distribute naloxone,” and it urged drug users to test substances with fentanyl test strips before use.
Local organizations update Buncombe on opioid response
The opioid crisis is bad everywhere in North Carolina. It’s worse in Buncombe County. According to figures shared with the county Board of Commissioners by Dr. Shuchin Shukla, a physician and opioid crisis educator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center, Buncombe’s rate of overdose deaths has exceeded the statewide average since at least 2016. In 2021, the county suffered 45.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 35.8 deaths per 100,000 for North Carolina as a whole.
Asheville-area line workers to compete in International Lineman’s Rodeo Oct. 15
Four local lineworkers will be competing in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Overland Park, Kan. on Oct. 15 at the National Agriculture Center & Hall of Fame. They’re all in the Asheville area and their names are Keith Griffin (Marshall), Jay Tipton (Marshall), Keifer Ewart (Leicester) and Jordan McCarson (Candler).
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
Suspects leave Greenville Co. jeweler with necklace worth thousands
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating three suspects that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, three suspects entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. One of the suspects was trying on a necklace […]
Thieves steal hundreds of gallons of fuel from NC gas station
Deputies are looking for two people who stole hundreds of gallons of fuel from a Henderson County gas station.
What’s next for former adult club near I-385 in Greenville County?
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We now know more about what is next for a building near Interstate 385 that was once the site of more than one controversial adult club. Hope Church confirmed they are under contract in the due diligence period for the property at 805 Frontage...
Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina Traffic Reporter Chris Scott has the details. Hope Church confirmed it is under contract for the property of former Bucks Racks and Ribs off I-385 on Frontage Road. Greenville Co. EMS receives new designation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Greenville County...
Deadly crash in Greenville Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal crash near Greer Friday evening.
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
