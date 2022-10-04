ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Matthew Milby sentenced in 2018 shooting during Dixon High School graduation practice

 2 days ago

A man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 shooting at Dixon High School during graduation practice was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday.

Matthew Milby was 19 when he went to graduation practice with a loaded gun. He exchanged gunfire with a police officer outside the school.

Former Dixon High School student charged in exchange of gunfire with school resource officer

The officer shot Milby, who was the only person injured in the incident.

In July, Milby pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a police officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm in a school.

School resource officer who stopped Dixon school shooting speaks out

Comments / 1

DIXON, IL
