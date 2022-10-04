Ralph Eugene Murrell, 83, of Lakeland, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Webster, FL on November 27, 1938 to the late Ralph Lindsey Murrell and Geneva Glover Murrell. He served for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force as a flight engineer and was married to his loving wife, Jacqueline May Murrell, for 48 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He loved working in his yard and with his roses. He was the owner and operator of a pest control and fumigation company for 9 years and later went to work for Astro and Boll Weevil eradication in the state of Georgia and Tennessee.

LAKELAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO