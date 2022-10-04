Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guidelines for Winnersville Classic tailgating
LOWNDES CO. – The tailgating guidelines have been released for the Winnersville Classic game featuring the Vikings and Wildcats. On Friday October 7 our Vikings will host Valdosta High on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 PM. If you plan on arriving early and tailgating please note the following restrictions –
LCS enforces student attendance policy for home football games
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools are enforcing the student attendance policies for home football game for everyone’s safety. In order to ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants and fans Lowndes County Schools will be strictly enforcing our student attendance policies for all home football games.
VSU awards scholarships to over 350 students
VALDOSTA – VSU Foundation Inc. awards scholarships to more than 350 students with academic achievement and/or financial needs. Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the first half of the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.
Sara Young Lucas
Sara Young Lucas, 86, of Valdosta passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born on April 11, 1936 in Clinch County, Georgia to the late Matthew Newton Young and Sara Geneva Young. Mrs. Lucas was a homemaker. She loved her family very much, sang in the choir, worked in the nursery and hostess committee and anywhere else she was asked. Sara was a member of Pleasant Way Baptist Church of Valdosta.
Ralph Eugene Murrell
Ralph Eugene Murrell, 83, of Lakeland, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born in Webster, FL on November 27, 1938 to the late Ralph Lindsey Murrell and Geneva Glover Murrell. He served for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force as a flight engineer and was married to his loving wife, Jacqueline May Murrell, for 48 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He loved working in his yard and with his roses. He was the owner and operator of a pest control and fumigation company for 9 years and later went to work for Astro and Boll Weevil eradication in the state of Georgia and Tennessee.
LCS provides free shuttle service for Winnersville Classic
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Schools will provide a free shuttle bus service for the Winnersville Classic. According to the Lowndes County Schools Facebook page, a free shuttle service will be provided by Lowndes County Schools for the Winnersville Classic. The shuttle will pick up fans before the game and drop them off after the game ends.
Underserved Valdosta communities receive funding for healthcare
VALDOSTA – Barnes Healthcare Services partnered with Open Hand Atlanta to received $220K donation for underserved Valdosta Communities. Barnes Healthcare Services, a complex healthcare provider offering chronic disease management programs, and partner Open Hand Atlanta received a portion of the Empowering Health grant of $220,000 from UnitedHealthcare. Barnes was one of six community-based organizations in Georgia awarded funding to help expand access to care for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.
Valdosta 5K raises over $33,000 for suicide prevention
VALDOSTA – United2Prevent raised over $33,000 for the Run to Prevent 5K and 1-mile run to benefit suicide prevention and awareness. United2Prevent is proud to announce that it has raised more than $33,000 through generous donations made by individuals and businesses for the Run to Prevent 5K and 1-mile run which was held on Sept. 24. This money will go toward the continued awareness and prevention efforts of United2Prevent in the Valdosta-Lowndes community.
