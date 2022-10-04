(The Center Square) - California gas prices have skyrocketed in recent days to near-record levels, but experts say consumers could soon see some relief at the pump. California's average price for a gallon of gas reached $6.425 on Wednesday, nearing the June record-high of $6.438, according to AAA. The Golden State's average was more than $2 over the national average, which reached $3.831 per gallon on Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO