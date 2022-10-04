Read full article on original website
Bladen County Headlines…50 Years Ago
*150 Jaycees attended a fall meeting held at the White Lake FFA Camp. The meeting consisted of Jaycees from the central region of North Carolina. *A group of Bladen County men held an organizational meeting for the purpose of building a chapel at the White Lake Department of Correction facility. Jabe Frink was elected Chairman of the group.
Bladen County Shrine Club Announces Annual Fish Fry Date
The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual Fish Fry on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. According to Shriner Richard “Sling” Shaw, the Shriners will sell hot plates starting at lunchtime with a drive-thru line at the Food Lion parking lot in Elizabethtown. The proceeds from the annual...
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Oct. 6:. 1. Roger’s Wish Project: Through Oct. 28. Blanket drive for the needy. Distribution will be Nov. 4 at Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown. (READ MORE) 2. Mother County Genealogical Society Meeting: Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society Building,...
Jones Lake State Park October Programs
Learn about the Carolina Bays, snakes and take a canoe hike during programs in October at Jones Lake State Park. The park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. The phone number to call for more information or for reservations is 910-588-4550 . CAROLINA BAY HIKE. Oct. 15, 10...
3 Things To Know For Saturday
1. NC Grape Festival: Today, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LuMil Vineyard, 438 Suggs-Taylor Rd., Elizabethtown. Grape Stomp at 11 a.m. Food trucks, vendors, fishing, wine tasting, yard sale. Music by The Tams at 1 p.m. Information: 910-866-5819 or lumilvineyard.com. (READ MORE) 2. Young Adult Book Club: Monday, 5 p.m., Bladen County...
Introducing The Pink Lady
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office presents “The Pink Lady”. This vehicle is decorated in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a time we remember those that have recovered, continue to fight or lost their lives to that dreaded word… Cancer. She will be driven by Corporal Linda Jacobs and will be a permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.
Middle School Girls’ Soccer: East Columbus 3, Elizabethtown 0
LAKE WACCAMAW – East Columbus defeated Elizabethtown 3-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “The girls are improving a lot,” Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “We also have new goalkeepers – Arianna Peoples and Zariayah Riddy.”. Elizabethtown will host Whiteville Central Monday.
2022 Grape Festival is Underway
Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting the 2022 Grape Festival today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are over 300 vendors and live entertainment. The Tams will be entertaining on the main stage at 1 p.m. Lu Mil Vineyard is located on Suggs Taylor Road in the Dublin area. Tags:...
Major Bladen County Bridge Requires Brief Closures
ELIZABETHTOWN – The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will briefly close intermittently for about two weeks, so crews can safely transport the girders for the new bridge. The contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation constructing the new bridge will use tractor-trailers to haul the concrete-reinforced...
Girls’ Tennis: Fairmont 6, West Bladen 3
ELIZABETHTOWN – Fairmont defeated West Bladen 6-3 Thursday in the final Southeastern Athletic Conference girls’ tennis match of the season at Bladen County Park. Senior standouts Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry teamed up to score the Lady Knight points. Thurman and Autry both won their singles matches then teamed up to post a victory at No. 1 doubles.
Columbus County Highway Project Requires Temporary Closure
BOARDMAN – The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting Oct. 10. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part of the...
Duke Energy Progress Requests Rate Increase
CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy Progress asked North Carolina regulators to review its rates as the company continues to strengthen the electricity grid, reducing power outages for customers and facilitating a clean, secure energy future in a manner that supports economic development across the state, the company announced in a release Thursday afternoon.
Town of Bladenboro Commissioners to Hold Meeting
The Bladenboro Board of Commissioners has a meeting Monday, October 10, 2022. The conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Town Hall on Ivey Street. The meeting is open to the public. Kelsey Hammond, MPA, Town Administrator of Town of Bladenboro released the agenda for the meeting. The agenda holds...
Middle School Girls’ Soccer: Clarkton School of Discovery 0, Tar Heel 0, Clarkton Wins on PK’s 2-0
CLARKTON – Clarkton School of Discovery defeated Tar Heel 2-0 in the penalty kick shootout Thursday after the 2 teams had battled to a scoreless tie in regulation in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. Jamierra Bryant and Rahniya McLean drilled in the winning penalty kicks for...
Football: Fairmont 18, West Bladen 0
FAIRMONT- Junior Gabriel Washington threw for a pair of touchdowns Friday night to lead Fairmont to an 18-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference football victory over West Bladen. For the Knights it was a night of miscues and missed opportunities. A busted coverage led to the first Fairmont touchdown 31 seconds before halftime. Penalties bailed the Tornadoes out of an early hole then nullified a Knight touchdown, and a pair of high snaps produced a pair of 4th quarter safeties.
JV Volleyball: West Bladen 2, Fairmont 0
BLADENBORO –Freshman Brenna Hester poured in 16 service points Thursday to lead West Bladen to a 2-0 victory over Fairmont in Southeastern Athletic Conference junior varsity volleyball action by set scores of 25-13 and 25-15. Hester fired in 8 aces during her service barrage. Teammate Tah’lea Bethea slammed in 5 kills and a service point. Freshman Natalee Sykes knocked in 2 service points and 1 ace.
JV Football: East Bladen 22, West Bladen 6
ELIZABETHTOWN – Semaj McRae ran for 2 touchdowns and scored a 2-point conversion to lead East Bladen to a 22-6 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee football victory over West Bladen Thursday night. McRae scored touchdowns on a pair of 10-yard runs for the Eagles. Freshman Keyshawn Kemp bolted 20 yards...
