Full Friday getting underway at West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s day five of the Fall Festival!. The half pot is nearing $1 million, and several events are set for the final few days.
101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
Santa Claus Land of Lights Family Christmas Light Adventure Announces 2022 Season
Santa Claus, Indiana is clearly the best place to celebrate the Christmas season with your family. I love how everything is Santa themed year-round, but there is something extra special, and extra bright beginning in November. The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light...
And Then There Were 4: Evansville Indiana Adds New Art To Colorful “Self.e Alley”
Work has been underway on a new mural for Downtown Evansville and it is just about complete. Downtown Evansville is home to what is known as Self.e Alley. It is a colorful spot perfect to stop and take a selfie. It began originally with a mural that depicts a vintage Evansville postcard painted on the alley wall. The project later expanded to include a second mural with a bit more of an electric, neon, sort of vibe to it, and eventually, a third mural was added to the mix that is reminiscent of a giant Twister mat.
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Fall Tox-Away Day Set for This Saturday in Downtown Evansville
Like me, you more than likely have a variety of liquids you don't know what to do with in your garage, your shed, or some other storage location at your house. You want to just throw them in the trash with the rest of the garbage, but you know you're not supposed to because they're essentially chemicals you don't want an animal getting into or you don't want seeping into the ground at the dump. So, they just sit there on a shelf or in the corner, collecting dust. Sometimes they get moved to a different part of the garage or shed to make room for something else you need to store. Well, I have good news. If you live in Vanderburgh County, you can finally get rid of all that old paint, motor oil, and whatever other chemical liquids you have laying around taking up space absolutely free during the County's upcoming Tox-Away Day in downtown Evansville.
Golden Acorn Winners for West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022
#65/Reitz/R-Men BBQ Mac/Cheese, recipe is from a Reitz grad. Aloha Balls, meatballs covered in BBQ sauce, with pineapple and cheese. Loaded Corndog (hand breaded Farm Boy corndog, with mild chili, cheese, topped with ranch dressing) Best New Item. #38 USI Art Club. Street Corn! Since they couldn’t get enough corn...
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
The impact of inflation on the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival offers over 100 different booths and attractions to visit, and each of them is bringing something different. One thing that’s fairly consistent, however, is some of the ingredients used in the goods. Oil, as it turns out, is...
The 2022 Evansville Holiday Parade Has Already Been Cancelled and Here’s Why
Wait a minute, I'm confused - did we just go back to 2020? I thought things were back to "normal." I guess I thought wrong. We just learned that organizers for the 2022 Holiday Parade in Evansville have canceled this year's parade, but it has nothing to do with the nonsense that was canceling everything in 2020.
Navigate Evansville Indiana’s Fall Festival With App That Puts A Munchie Map In Your Pocket
If you plan to head to 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this week, and let's face it - you know you are - make sure you are well prepared with an app that not only puts a Munchie Map right in your pocket but lets you make lists, track the events, and even gives you details about the rides too.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
Evansville Police Offer Tips for a Safe and Enjoyable Trip to the Fall Festival
It's here. It's finally here. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is back this week for the 101st time. Over the course of six days, tens of thousands of people from around the Tri-State will make their way to the four-block stretch of Franklin Street between St. Joe and Wabash Avenue of Flags to chow down on hundreds of food items being whipped up by local non-profit organizations, ride the variety of rides, or try to win a prize at one of the several games of skill in the midway. Due to the large number of people expected to attend each day, the Evansville Police Department has offered a number of safety tips to help you and everyone else have an enjoyable time.
Fall Fest Firsts
I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Maggie Valenti, and I am Tucker Publishing Group’s newest hire as a staff writer. When I arrived recently in Evansville and heard the Fall Festival — the largest annual event in the area — was around the corner, I immediately knew it was something I couldn’t miss.
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $500K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
How Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office ‘Find A Parent Program’ Helps Reunite Parents with Lost Children at Evansville’s Fall Festival
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is underway on Franklin Street and thankfully, Mother Nature has blessed us with beautiful weather the entire week which means you can expect large crowds of people each and every day packing themselves in and looking to fill their bellies with delicious food, riding rides, playing games, and catching up with people they haven't seen in a while. That's what the festival is all about. But, all those sights, sounds, smells, and people can also be attractive to young kids, leading them to take off towards them without telling you. The next thing you know, you look down, your child isn't there, and the panic sets in. Thanks to a partnership between the West Side Nut Club and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the separation time between you and your child will hopefully be short.
Check Out These Maps of Evansville Area Homes Decorated For Halloween
Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
Indiana ‘Parody Principal’ Returns with Green Day Parody Celebrating Fall Break [WATCH]
One of the most unique principals you'll ever see is Evansville Christian School principal, Mike Allen, a.k.a. "The Parody Principal." While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page and his personal YouTube channel over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week to officially send his students and faculty off to Fall Break.
