Too bad they had to shut down due to neighbor not liking the foot traffic and swinging a bat around 🤦🏻♀️
Catch A Glimpse Of The ‘Stranger Things’ Cast In Illinois This Weekend
Ahhhh! The cast of 'Stranger Things' is coming to the Chicago area this weekend and fans could not be more ecstatic!. I am one of the millions of fans who binged watched 'Stranger Things 4' right when it was released on Netflix. If you haven't even seen Season 1 yet, you have to start the series.. like asap.
Indiana Man Dresses as Michael Myers Everywhere He Goes…Even Gatlinburg TN [VIDEOS]
You want to know my least favorite thing about Easter is? The EASTER BUNNY. He absolutely gives me the creeps and he always has. And folks have had some fun at my expense because of it, too. And, yes, it is all in good fun. So in the spring when...
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Halloween is on the way, and the most festive of us are already getting excited for ghosts, ghouls, and other seasonal delights. Audrey and Dave Appel are Halloween enthusiasts, decorating their entire yard with witches, clowns, and most prominently a floating Max Mayfield as depicted in season 4 off Stranger Things. That display has ignited a controversy in their neighborhood, leading to the proposed removal of Max — and we’re only five days into October.
Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois
Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October
Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
This adoptable puppy will be an A+ student
Meet 1-year-old Terrier mix Ruby! This 35-pound puppy loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Ruby loves to make new friends, but still needs to work on her manners.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
The 5 Best Spots for Apple Cider Donuts in Illinois
Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
McDonald’s Confirms Halloween Pails Are Back Here’s When They’re Coming to Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
As Winifred Sanderson said in Hocus Pocus, TIS TIME!. Few meals are as iconic as the McDonald's Happy Meal. According to the Chicago Tribune, McDonald's Happy Meal premiered over 40 years ago in 1979. I grew up in the 90s and I remember getting a Happy Meal was a big deal because it came with a toy. As I got a little older, those toys were "collectible" and I remember begging my mom to get me another Happy Meal so I could finish my collection of tiny toys. When Mcdonald's came out with the small TY Beanie Babies, I think we did nothing but McDonald's for a month so I could make sure I had every single one. Don't get me started on the Halloween buckets, when McDonald's had those out for Halloween, it was game on. I only wanted my cheeseburger IF it came inside a Halloween bucket.
