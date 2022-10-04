ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

salemleader.com

Loy & Fordyce representing multiple companies

Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans are available at Loy & Fordyce Agency Inc. They represent multiple companies to help find the best rates. Schedule an appointment during open enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, by calling Shayne Dowling, 812-883-3150. Loy & Fordyce Agency, Inc. is located at Hilltop Plaza...
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Salem names new city police chief

Salem police officer Eric Mills was honored at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday evening at Salem City Hall. He has been appointed as the police chief. Mills has been with the department for 19 years.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

County wide burn ban declared

The Washington County Commissioners have declared a burn ban for the county, today, Oct. 6, until further notice. Look for updates in The Salem Leader and The Salem Democrat, as well as salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

WW wins, EHS and SHS fall

Only one Washington County football team managed a win Friday night. The West Washington Senators demolished Crawford County 68-6 in the final tuneup before this Friday's showdown against Salem. The Lions struggled 33-6 loss to Charlestown. The Eastern Musketeers lost another close one falling 28-20 at Scottsburg. While West Washington...
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Lester Sowder

Lester B. Sowder, age 67 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 5:17 pm, in St. Vincent Salem Hospital. Born May 24, 1955 in Salem, Indiana, he was the son of the late James Russell and Nancy Mildred (Nolan) Sowder. He had been a life resident of Washington...
SALEM, IN

