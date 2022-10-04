Read full article on original website
Loy & Fordyce representing multiple companies
Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans are available at Loy & Fordyce Agency Inc. They represent multiple companies to help find the best rates. Schedule an appointment during open enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, by calling Shayne Dowling, 812-883-3150. Loy & Fordyce Agency, Inc. is located at Hilltop Plaza...
Salem names new city police chief
Salem police officer Eric Mills was honored at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday evening at Salem City Hall. He has been appointed as the police chief. Mills has been with the department for 19 years.
County wide burn ban declared
The Washington County Commissioners have declared a burn ban for the county, today, Oct. 6, until further notice. Look for updates in The Salem Leader and The Salem Democrat, as well as salemleader.com.
WW wins, EHS and SHS fall
Only one Washington County football team managed a win Friday night. The West Washington Senators demolished Crawford County 68-6 in the final tuneup before this Friday's showdown against Salem. The Lions struggled 33-6 loss to Charlestown. The Eastern Musketeers lost another close one falling 28-20 at Scottsburg. While West Washington...
Lester Sowder
Lester B. Sowder, age 67 of Salem, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 5:17 pm, in St. Vincent Salem Hospital. Born May 24, 1955 in Salem, Indiana, he was the son of the late James Russell and Nancy Mildred (Nolan) Sowder. He had been a life resident of Washington...
