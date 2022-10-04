Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans are available at Loy & Fordyce Agency Inc. They represent multiple companies to help find the best rates. Schedule an appointment during open enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, by calling Shayne Dowling, 812-883-3150. Loy & Fordyce Agency, Inc. is located at Hilltop Plaza...

SALEM, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO