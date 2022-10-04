ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Serves A Red, White And Blue Lip During Paris Fashion Week

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty


Doja Cat served another LEWK this week while spending time on the scene during Paris Fashion Week and certainly broke the internet once again with her innovative style.

The “Planet Her” artist shocked audiences again when she was spotted on the scene rocking a metallic red, white and blue striped lip for her appearance that matched her red, white and blue ensemble. Her Thom Browne ensemble was just as eye catching as she rocked a strapless, wrap colorful dress that showed off her killer fashion sense. As for her hair, she traded in her long, black wig from her last look for a blonde buzz cut with matching blonde eyebrows and served face and body while on the scene for the fashionable day out at the Thom Browne fashion show.

The beauty’s stylist shared the fashionable look on their Instagram page, posting a photo of the starlet rocking the ensemble to perfection along with the caption, “Myself and @dojacat in full @thombrowne @thombrowneny at #PFW #styledbyme @theonly.agency

Check out the fabulous look below.

Doja Cat is certainly one of our favorites when it comes to serving looks and gave us style goals last week when she was spotted on the scene rocking an intense metallic blue and white face paint for her appearance which featured a deep blue contour and a bright red lip. Her ensemble was just as over the top as she rocked a strapless, cut out dress that exposed her midriff with black gloves that were painted on. Check out that internet breaking look below.

Beauties, what do you think about Doja’s looks for Paris Fashion Week?

5 Times Doja Cat Turned Heads With Her Futuristic Style

Doja Cat Posed For The ‘Gram In A Vintage Versace Dress

#Paris Fashion Week
