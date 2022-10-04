Read full article on original website
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
KPMG CEO: Survey indicates coming layoffs, but some industries will be hit harder than others
CEOs are beginning to dust off their supply of pink slips after several years of nearly nonstop hiring, save for a few months early in the pandemic. With about 9 in 10 expecting a recession in the next year, 51% are considering workforce reductions over the next six months, according to a new survey of 400 U.S. CEOs by consultancy KPMG.
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
Narcity
6 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Bed
There are a bunch of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will let you work from the comfort of your bed. Not only do these gigs allow remote work, but they also pay whopping annual salaries over $100,000. So if you've been searching high and low for a...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
constructiondive.com
Help Wanted: Highlighting grassroots construction recruitment efforts
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of labor. The challenge of recruiting workers to the industry has only increased in an era where young people see college increasingly advertised as the best or only option for building their careers. But across the country, employers, nonprofits, labor groups and individuals...
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
CNBC
Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'
More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
Some of the Best Companies to Work For If You Want More Work Flexibility
One of the benefits of the last several years has been an increasing number of companies becoming more receptive to the idea of employees not having to be on site all the time. Some organizations are trying to transition workers back to offices, but certainly not all. As sites like...
Investopedia
Worker Shortage Holds Up Hiring at Small Businesses
Grappling with a shortage of workers continues to be a top issue for small business owners, with over a fifth, or 22% of those surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) saying it is the single most important problem in business. Over half, or 64% reported hiring or...
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
4 Simple Actions to be a Business Catalyst (And Why it Matters)
According DictionaryReference.com, A catalyst is a substance that causes or accelerates a chemical reaction without itself being affected. Also: Something that causes activity between two or more people or forces without itself being affected. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, creators of the Giving Pledge, encourage billionaires to give half of their wealth to philanthropy. Being Catalysts for culture change has not stopped them from creating astounding wealth.
Peloton to cut 500 jobs as turnaround efforts continue
Peloton is looking to trim hundreds of jobs as the company continues to reorganize its business which has stalled as the coronavirus-related surge fades. The maker of high-end exercise equipment plans to cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce. “A key aspect of Peloton’s transformation journey is optimizing efficiencies and implementing cost savings to simplify our business and achieve break-even cash flow by the end of our fiscal year,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. Peloton Interactive Inc. said Thursday that it has completed the vast majority of a restructuring plan that it started in February. That plan included a new chief executive and a smaller store base.
SCORE: Celebrating Women-Owned Business Success: October 21
Women are starting and running small businesses at a record rate not experienced before in the US. They are doing this with noteworthy skill, expertise, and determination that has made women’s entrepreneurship a driving force in our national economy. Facts and figures are proof of the latest significant progress:*
techunwrapped.com
The demand for specialized talent remains unstoppable in the ICT services sector
The ICT services sector continues to show signs of strength thanks to your recruitment figures. Between June 2021 and June 2022, the demand for specialized talent has increased by 7.8%. So far this year, during the first half of 2022, the average hiring rate has exceeded 7.4%well above the average for the services sector in Spain (4.9%).
businesspartnermagazine.com
How to Get a Welding Job Overseas
There are countless job opportunities abroad, especially for skilled workers, with considerably higher salaries than there are in your home country. Since skilled welders are highly in demand in many overseas countries and are compensated really well, most welders, especially from third-world countries, seek to work abroad. Are you planning...
ZDNet
Managers can't agree on who to hire, and it's creating big problems at work
Managers and company executives have different opinions on the talent they need to hire to get the job done – and it's making the skills gap even worse. A UK survey comprising 5,000 knowledge workers, 750 hiring managers and 400 senior decision makers by consultancy AND Digital found that people at different levels of seniority within companies have "substantially different" ideas about what skills are most needed.
