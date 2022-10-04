ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Help Wanted: Highlighting grassroots construction recruitment efforts

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of labor. The challenge of recruiting workers to the industry has only increased in an era where young people see college increasingly advertised as the best or only option for building their careers. But across the country, employers, nonprofits, labor groups and individuals...
Fortune

CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers

As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
CNBC

Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'

More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
Investopedia

Worker Shortage Holds Up Hiring at Small Businesses

Grappling with a shortage of workers continues to be a top issue for small business owners, with over a fifth, or 22% of those surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) saying it is the single most important problem in business. Over half, or 64% reported hiring or...
cheddar.com

As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech

Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
DELCO.Today

4 Simple Actions to be a Business Catalyst (And Why it Matters)

According DictionaryReference.com, A catalyst is a substance that causes or accelerates a chemical reaction without itself being affected. Also: Something that causes activity between two or more people or forces without itself being affected. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, creators of the Giving Pledge, encourage billionaires to give half of their wealth to philanthropy. Being Catalysts for culture change has not stopped them from creating astounding wealth.
The Associated Press

Peloton to cut 500 jobs as turnaround efforts continue

Peloton is looking to trim hundreds of jobs as the company continues to reorganize its business which has stalled as the coronavirus-related surge fades. The maker of high-end exercise equipment plans to cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce. “A key aspect of Peloton’s transformation journey is optimizing efficiencies and implementing cost savings to simplify our business and achieve break-even cash flow by the end of our fiscal year,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. Peloton Interactive Inc. said Thursday that it has completed the vast majority of a restructuring plan that it started in February. That plan included a new chief executive and a smaller store base.
DELCO.Today

SCORE: Celebrating Women-Owned Business Success: October 21

Women are starting and running small businesses at a record rate not experienced before in the US. They are doing this with noteworthy skill, expertise, and determination that has made women’s entrepreneurship a driving force in our national economy. Facts and figures are proof of the latest significant progress:*
techunwrapped.com

The demand for specialized talent remains unstoppable in the ICT services sector

The ICT services sector continues to show signs of strength thanks to your recruitment figures. Between June 2021 and June 2022, the demand for specialized talent has increased by 7.8%. So far this year, during the first half of 2022, the average hiring rate has exceeded 7.4%well above the average for the services sector in Spain (4.9%).
businesspartnermagazine.com

How to Get a Welding Job Overseas

There are countless job opportunities abroad, especially for skilled workers, with considerably higher salaries than there are in your home country. Since skilled welders are highly in demand in many overseas countries and are compensated really well, most welders, especially from third-world countries, seek to work abroad. Are you planning...
ZDNet

Managers can't agree on who to hire, and it's creating big problems at work

Managers and company executives have different opinions on the talent they need to hire to get the job done – and it's making the skills gap even worse. A UK survey comprising 5,000 knowledge workers, 750 hiring managers and 400 senior decision makers by consultancy AND Digital found that people at different levels of seniority within companies have "substantially different" ideas about what skills are most needed.
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

