ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
1039waynefm.com

Veterans Shrine and Museum to welcome home Vietnam-era vets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum along with American Legion Post 82 in Fort Wayne are hosting a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans on Thursday, October 13th from 11 am to 3 pm. In the Pavilion at 2122 O’Day Road. Jill Fewell, Executive...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Great Tree Canopy Comeback puts out call for volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Local citizens are encouraged to join Friends of the Parks of Allen County along with area parks and trails departments for the twenty-first annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback event. It is planned for Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at four sites, including...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

ACDEM Electronic Recycling Program ending

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) says the Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Allen County, IN
Society
County
Allen County, IN
State
Indiana State
1039waynefm.com

Mayor, council reach deal on trash and recycling rates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – It does look like we will be paying more for our trash and recycling services but not at least until July of next year thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The City says that Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration and City...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Traffic stop uncovers fentanyl in Celina

CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Two Celina men were arrested Tuesday and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped...
CELINA, OH
1039waynefm.com

Hiring Our Next On-Air Superstar

IF YOU ENJOY LISTENING TO ANY SIX OF OUR RADIO STATIONS – IS IT POSSIBLE THAT YOU MAY WANT TO WORK WITH OUR RADIO STATIONS?. OUR GROUP OF STATIONS IS LOOKING TO HIRE, TRAIN AND PLACE OUR NEXT ON-AIR SUPERSTAR!. IF YOU LOVE MUSIC AND LOVE BEING PART OF...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Five homes raided, nine arrested in fentanyl bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say that raided five homes on Thursday and apprehended nine people to break up a fentanyl ring. Those nine people included a juvenile that police say were selling pills and had operations at the different locations. It began around 6 a.m.,...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy