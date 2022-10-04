Read full article on original website
Veterans Shrine and Museum to welcome home Vietnam-era vets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum along with American Legion Post 82 in Fort Wayne are hosting a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans on Thursday, October 13th from 11 am to 3 pm. In the Pavilion at 2122 O’Day Road. Jill Fewell, Executive...
Great Tree Canopy Comeback puts out call for volunteers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Local citizens are encouraged to join Friends of the Parks of Allen County along with area parks and trails departments for the twenty-first annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback event. It is planned for Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at four sites, including...
ACDEM Electronic Recycling Program ending
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) says the Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward...
FW Animal Care & Control participates in ‘Return to Home’ challenge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is participating in the national Return to Home Challenge for the entire month of October to keep animals out of the shelter and in their homes. One in three pets will become lost at some point in their...
Mayor, council reach deal on trash and recycling rates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – It does look like we will be paying more for our trash and recycling services but not at least until July of next year thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The City says that Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration and City...
Traffic stop uncovers fentanyl in Celina
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Two Celina men were arrested Tuesday and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped...
Five homes raided, nine arrested in fentanyl bust
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say that raided five homes on Thursday and apprehended nine people to break up a fentanyl ring. Those nine people included a juvenile that police say were selling pills and had operations at the different locations. It began around 6 a.m.,...
