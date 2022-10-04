Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cape Gazette
Lewes council set to vote on rentals
The rental industry in Lewes could be shaped at mayor and city council’s Monday, Oct. 10 meeting. A public hearing was held Oct. 3 on a proposed ordinance to amend the city code to add a new section. Chapter 150 deals with rental licensing, and establishes programs and standards for short- and-long term rentals. The product of months of work done by Councilwoman Carolyn Jones’ ad hoc committee, officials believe they have created something that addresses concerns from people engaged in and opposed to rentals. Jones said the goal is to add to regulations, but not take anything away from anyone.
Cape Gazette
Mitchell’s Corner wants annexation waiver from Lewes
Lewes requires developers to either annex into the city or sign a pre-annexation agreement before receiving services from the Board of Public Works. The developer of Mitchell’s Corner, which was approved by Sussex County Council in July, is requesting to be exempt from annexation while still accepting electric and water from BPW.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom thanks community for support
Our lovely town has done it again. Lewes was awarded a first-place trophy by America in Bloom for being the most beautiful city in its population category (2,000 to 5,000 residents). Our participation in this competition was spearheaded by Lewes in Bloom, but it took the entire city – government, nonprofits, citizens and businesses – to bring home the award. Thank you to all who participated. We should all be proud of our little gem of a town.
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Cape Gazette
State park friends thank R&L Liquors
A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
Cape Gazette
Coldwell Banker Premier Announces September Top Sales Producers in Rehoboth and Lewes
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of September. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Sarah Russ. The top selling agent was Jeff Gibson. The top overall agent was Ruth Sivils. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent was Ben Steward. The top selling and overall agent was Skip Faust.
Cape Gazette
Program to spotlight backyard buffer benefits Oct. 29
The Delaware Native Plant Society will host From Backyards to Buffers – Reclaiming Nature Through Better Design from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Lewes Public Library. The free educational symposium will focus on the benefits of vegetated backyards and buffers in the Delaware region....
Cape Gazette
Attorney General Kathy Jennings honored by Sussex Progressive Democrats
Supporters of Attorney General Kathy Jennings turned out in large numbers to show their appreciation and to support her candidacy for reelection. The Oct. 2 event at the Lewes Public Library was organized by the Progressive Democrats of Sussex County. As he introduced Jennings. Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark,...
Cape Gazette
History Book Festival chairs extend gratitude
On behalf of the authors, audience, volunteers and board, we wish to extend our sincere gratitude to those who helped to make the sixth annual History Book Festival Sept. 23-25 a resounding success!. Over 2,000 people attended the festival, the only event of its kind in the nation devoted exclusively...
Cape Gazette
CHEF welcomes new board member Maura Johnson
The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation has elected Maura Johnson to a three-year term on its board of directors. Johnson has been teaching in the Cape Henlopen School District for eight years and was its 2022 Teacher of the Year. She is currently a third-grade teacher at Lewes Elementary School. In 2015, she graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education.
Cape Gazette
Cape state park restaurant sets precedent
Where do the commercialization and building in Sussex County stop?. The answer is nowhere, not even in our most protected areas. A recent article in the Cape Gazette outlined the project by DNREC to build a commercial structure next to the Hawk Watch in Cape Henlopen State Park. It will be open until 10 p.m., serve alcohol and permit live music year-round. Construction is to begin this spring. How could all of this happen without the public knowing about it? This is an environmentally sensitive area where annual bird counts are conducted by local and regional bird clubs. The recreational activity in the park should promote biking, hiking, bird watching and quiet days on the beach, not drinking and driving.
Cape Gazette
Not a historic amount of rain, but it was still a lot
This past week’s storm may not have been historic, but there was still a lot of rain in a short period of time. Kevin Brinson, director of the Delaware Environmental Observing System for the University of Delaware, said rain gauges for the Slaughter Beach area show 10 inches of rain from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. That’s way more rain than the typical month, let alone the span of four or five days, he said.
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
Cape Gazette
Crime Stoppers unveils kiosk at Lewes ferry terminal
Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Delaware River and Bay Authority, unveiled a new informational kiosk Oct. 3 inside the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes. It’s the first of many to be placed in areas with good public interaction and in high-crime areas throughout the state, said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Michael Gallagher.
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~114 MISSISSIPPI AVE-BROADKILL BEACH
114 Mississippi Avenue, Milton, DE 19968 ~ GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Wonderful piece of property to build your 2nd home, rental property, or primary residence. Great views to watch the sunset, bird watching, and the opportunity to own your piece of paradise in the less crowded beach community of Broadkill Beach. Short walk to the beach and minutes from downtown Milton where you can enjoy the conveniences of grocery, dining, shops, post office, banks, and more without the beach traffic. Public water and and property has been approved for Mound septic or Peat Bio-Filtration System. All Site work and wetlands delineations have been completed. Contact us today to discuss buildable footprints and building opportunities.
Cape Gazette
Milton moving forward with plans for Chestnut Street four-way stop
Milton Town Council unanimously voted to move forward with design work on a proposed four-way stop at the intersection of Chestnut, Wharton and Atlantic streets. The town’s plan would also include crosswalks and stop bars at the intersection, which has long been identified as problematic, mostly because of sight and visibility issues.
Cape Gazette
New groups continue to form at Cape Henlopen Senior Center
In its commitment to offer something for everyone, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced several new groups. The Friendship Circle will hold its first meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14. The group welcomes anyone who may be stressed or bored, or need relaxation, new friends, conversation and mind stimulation. With coloring as the first activity, participants will decide as a group what to do next. A photocopied page of one’s choice will be provided along with crayons, or attendees can bring their own materials. Those who are not into coloring may bring a puzzle, or their knitting or needlepoint, just to relax and get out with others. “This group of friends is ours to create into something special. Please come, share your ideas and share the magic of friendship. There are no fees, no experience required, this is pressure- and judgment-free if you are shy ... just caring people doing a weekly get-together,” said Laura Norwood, group host. Nonmembers may attend one meeting, but membership is required after that. To register, call the center at 302-227-2055 by Monday, Nov. 7.
Cape Gazette
Timothy James McCarthy, proud veteran
Timothy James McCarthy, 71, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., in one of the city’s biggest snowstorms, son of the late Thomas and Jeanne McCarthy. Tim was a proud veteran, having honorably served in...
