(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Predawn yesterday morning at around 1:00, the Marysville Police Department received a call from the Circle K on B Street reporting a burglary in progress. Responding officers were told 34-year-old David Gradilla was using a knife attempting to pry open the facility’s drive-thru window. Staff provided a description and Gradilla was tracked down and apprehended ‘about two blocks away” according to a release.

MARYSVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO