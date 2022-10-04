ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Mountain Democrat

Fires in homeless camps

We live in a time before a wildfire destroyed Placerville. Why do I say this? Because the chances of a catastrophic wildfire is greatly increased by the county’s homeless camps. A recent fire broke out in the homeless encampment above Broadway. Numerous fires have been extinguished there in recent...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons.  The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns.  […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man ejected in single-vehicle crash on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road

NEVADA COUNTY -- A 51-year-old Grass Valley man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.Just after 8 p.m., Grass Valley California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a overturned vehicle on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road, in south Nevada County. When they arrived on scene, officers located an overturned Jeep Cherokee. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP report.Officers determined the unidentified man was driving north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, passing traffic on the right. He moved to the left towards in the number one lane and swerved back to the right before losing steering control of the Jeep, and overturning several times at high speed, CHP reported.He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.This collision remains under investigation, but it appears alcohol might be a factor in this collision.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: Oasis in middle of Lincoln highlights salmon run

LINCOLN, Calif. — If you take a walk throughAuburn Ravine Park in the city of Lincoln, you'll find the dog park is a central highlight of this 10-acre spot. However, keep walking among the trees and let your ears guide you to a somewhat hidden gem just a few steps away from the barking, panting and playing dogs.
LINCOLN, CA
KCRA.com

Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County targets deed and title fraud

Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Aftershock's security and emergency plans take the main stage

SACRAMENTO -- Aftershock music festival kicked off a four-day schedule of performances Thursday with 150,000 people expected to come to Discovery Park throughout the festival. The festival, which has a larger footprint than in years past, is one of the city's largest events. This year, it comes when Sacramento's nighttime safety is under scrutiny. The festival, put on by Danny Wimmer Presents, added an additional safety briefing sent to ticketholders via email before they arrived. As part of preparations, organizers asked ticketholders to prepare a personal safety plan. It would include, based on the event's suggestions, reviewing the festival map before arrival,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
LOOMIS, CA
ABC10

The issues near X Street and Broadway, explained | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say issues began piling up near X Street and Broadway when homeless encampments were moved from under the W/X Freeway early this summer. In August, Jamba Juice closed its doors, and a few weeks later, Starbucks did too — citing safety...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Grass Valley man killed in crash

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man was killed after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving in overturned in Nevada County Friday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road. CHP officers said...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

