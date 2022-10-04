Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Fires in homeless camps
We live in a time before a wildfire destroyed Placerville. Why do I say this? Because the chances of a catastrophic wildfire is greatly increased by the county’s homeless camps. A recent fire broke out in the homeless encampment above Broadway. Numerous fires have been extinguished there in recent...
New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons. The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns. […]
Roseville Parkway widening project to help improve traffic near the Westfield Galleria mall
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Traffic around the Westfield Galleria and Fountains at Roseville is something mallgoers are familiar with, but there could be some relief for congestion in the area. Roseville spokesperson Helen Dyda says the city is planning improvements for the stretch of Roseville Parkway between Creekside Ridge Drive...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
Man ejected in single-vehicle crash on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road
NEVADA COUNTY -- A 51-year-old Grass Valley man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.Just after 8 p.m., Grass Valley California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a overturned vehicle on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road, in south Nevada County. When they arrived on scene, officers located an overturned Jeep Cherokee. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP report.Officers determined the unidentified man was driving north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, passing traffic on the right. He moved to the left towards in the number one lane and swerved back to the right before losing steering control of the Jeep, and overturning several times at high speed, CHP reported.He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.This collision remains under investigation, but it appears alcohol might be a factor in this collision.
KCRA.com
Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Oasis in middle of Lincoln highlights salmon run
LINCOLN, Calif. — If you take a walk throughAuburn Ravine Park in the city of Lincoln, you'll find the dog park is a central highlight of this 10-acre spot. However, keep walking among the trees and let your ears guide you to a somewhat hidden gem just a few steps away from the barking, panting and playing dogs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame
By the time Yuba City police found Joe Nevis on a sidewalk at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 24, 2016, they decided he was too drunk to take to jail, and instead had him taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville. Nevis spent 20 minutes at the hospital, where Dr. Hector...
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County targets deed and title fraud
Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
Aftershock's security and emergency plans take the main stage
SACRAMENTO -- Aftershock music festival kicked off a four-day schedule of performances Thursday with 150,000 people expected to come to Discovery Park throughout the festival. The festival, which has a larger footprint than in years past, is one of the city's largest events. This year, it comes when Sacramento's nighttime safety is under scrutiny. The festival, put on by Danny Wimmer Presents, added an additional safety briefing sent to ticketholders via email before they arrived. As part of preparations, organizers asked ticketholders to prepare a personal safety plan. It would include, based on the event's suggestions, reviewing the festival map before arrival,...
Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
The issues near X Street and Broadway, explained | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say issues began piling up near X Street and Broadway when homeless encampments were moved from under the W/X Freeway early this summer. In August, Jamba Juice closed its doors, and a few weeks later, Starbucks did too — citing safety...
Grass Valley man killed in crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man was killed after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving in overturned in Nevada County Friday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road. CHP officers said...
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
