Canton, OH

WFMJ.com

Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player

The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

WARRIORS TAKE TOUGH LOSS ON THE ROAD IN MASSILLON

MASSILLON OH- The West Branch volleyball team dropped three sets at Massillon on Thursday 22-25, 16-25, and 20-25. The girls are now 15-5 on the year with one game left in the regular season. Leading the Warriors was Hannah Rush with six points, four aces, and 16 assists. Claire Brunner...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

There’s Been Some Good Looking Football in Stark County

With the loss to McKinley last Friday, Lake is no longer the only undefeated team. Lake joins Massillon and Alliance as the only teams who hold just one loss. Both Lake and Alliance have tough league games this week. Lake travels to Hoover Friday Night. The Vikings are 5-2 overall...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

BigShots Golf coming to Akron with full restaurant

AKRON, Ohio – BigShots Golf is coming to Akron. The interactive golf experience is similar to Topgolf, a competitor. BigShots will feature a full menu in an onsite restaurant and 44 heated bays where golfers will tee off year-round. It will cover 22,500 square feet and replace the former Hackers Bar & Grill.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH
Pizza Marketplace

MMA fighter becomes part owner in Romeo's Pizza franchise

Six-time MMA champion Stipe Miocic has become a part-owner in Romeo's Pizza's Parma, Ohio location, and will support the organization in brand-building efforts across the nation, according a press release. Miocic lives and trains in Cleveland, Ohio and works as a full-time location firefighter and EMT. HE was named Greater...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE

