Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Sue Hale-deSeve: Sherman has the answers to many of New Hampshire's problems
When looking at the different folks running for office this year, I was very pleased to learn about Tom Sherman, who is running for governor. Sherman has served two years as state rep and two years as state senator for the Seacoast. He is a person who would really help with the health care issues in this state.
laconiadailysun.com
Hillary Seeger: New Hampshire abortion laws allow for plenty of time to decide
One can't turn on the television or radio without hearing about the terrible restrictive abortion law in New Hampshire. These ads make it sound like rape victims will be forced to carry a child and other women who suffer horrors will face that same fate. Not true.
laconiadailysun.com
Chuck McGee: DeSantis shows leadership while Democrats flounder in running America
Watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis competently lead Florida through the recent hurricane disaster makes me wonder how we could have ever ended up with Joe Biden “leading” our country. He and Kamala Harris continue to make fools of themselves on a daily basis.
laconiadailysun.com
Elizabeth Smart: She will fight to keep New Hampshire the idyllic way we know it
I wonder what New Hampshire will be like in 15 years, 10 years, even five years. Will we still be considered the "Live Free or Die" state, or will we simply be known as the Granite State? Will our idyllic communities still be the quiet neighborhoods that exist now? Will our children and grandchildren be able to play outside in the woods or fields near the house?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
George Woodruff: Utilizing biomass plants in New Hampshire can help bring energy costs down
The front page article in Tuesday, Oct. 4, about the high prices of electricity was very good. The Public Utilities Commission allowed Eversource the 112% increase for six months, until Jan. 31, 2023. The PUC was given a report from Eversource indicating a loss in profits due to buying the resources of natural gas from Canada. The PUC tries to help companies from failing and customers from undue expense. After Jan. 31, 2023, the senators, congresspeople and house representatives have six months to act on a better plan with the PUC and Eversource. We need to let them know our concerns.
laconiadailysun.com
Fallin’ lake levels
Fall has arrived here on Lake Winnipesaukee. The air is crisp and the leaves are colorful heading into this holiday weekend. All around the lake, locals and visitors alike are enjoying all the wonderful fall activities that the area has to offer, from the Sandwich Fair to corn mazes. While...
laconiadailysun.com
New construction in the Lakes Region is impressive
For new construction sales in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, 2022 has shown very impressive results. When you travel around the region, all of the towns around the lake are dotted with new homes under construction or completed and plenty of remodeling projects. Contractors are in short supply as the demand for new construction has increased due to the number of families wanting to live in our beautiful region. The majority of construction, unfortunately, has been in the upper segment of the market, fueled by soaring land costs and increased construction costs due to continued rising inflation. It's hard to find a newly constructed home priced under $450,000. The size and quality of the new lakeside homes can be seen in so many areas with lots of new building techniques, modern architectural designs and unsurpassed features.
Comments / 1