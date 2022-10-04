ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IN

WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

New ISP troopers begin solo patrols

Versailles, IN — Two new Indiana State Police troopers assigned to the Versailles Post have begun solo patrols. Brian Weigel and Payton Utterback received their first assigned police cruisers this week. Both men are graduates of the 82nd ISP Recruit Academy. Weigel is a St. Leon native who graduated...
VERSAILLES, IN
WHIO Dayton

Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
RICHMOND, IN
Franklin County, IN
WRBI Radio

Search warrant leads to large drug bust in Connersville

Connersville, IN — Three people are in the Fayette County Jail after $4.5 million dollars in drugs were found at a home on State Road 1 in Connersville on Wednesday. Indiana State Police troopers seized over 300 pounds of marijuana, more than 30 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and numerous edible items, including “medicated” chips and candies.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 5 p.m. to a report of a person who was unresponsive in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County

One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
BOONE COUNTY, KY
#Volunteer Fire Department
Fox 59

2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WRBI Radio

No one injured in semi rollover crash

— No one was injured when a trailer hauling liquid asphalt rolled on its side just after 4 pm Tuesday at the intersection of US 421 and County Road 700 North near Napoleon. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Karl Haunert of Greensburg was driving a 2019 Kenworth semi and tried to make a right turn from US 421 onto 700 North when the trailer rolled over.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police and EMS are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
dayton247now.com

8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus

UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

