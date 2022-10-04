Read full article on original website
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
WRBI Radio
New ISP troopers begin solo patrols
Versailles, IN — Two new Indiana State Police troopers assigned to the Versailles Post have begun solo patrols. Brian Weigel and Payton Utterback received their first assigned police cruisers this week. Both men are graduates of the 82nd ISP Recruit Academy. Weigel is a St. Leon native who graduated...
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
Medical helicopter called to reported ATV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded to an accident in Darke County Friday morning. A crash involving a ATV was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville St. Marys Road, between Versailles and Ansonia, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Initial reports indicate that...
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after ATV crash
Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary's when it overturned, injuring both of them.
WRBI Radio
Search warrant leads to large drug bust in Connersville
Connersville, IN — Three people are in the Fayette County Jail after $4.5 million dollars in drugs were found at a home on State Road 1 in Connersville on Wednesday. Indiana State Police troopers seized over 300 pounds of marijuana, more than 30 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and numerous edible items, including “medicated” chips and candies.
IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 5 p.m. to a report of a person who was unresponsive in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Early Morning Accident in Boone County
One person sustained life-threatening injuries. (Boone County, Ky.) – One person was seriously injured, and another sustained a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash with extrication on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 174.9 around 12:04 a.m....
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
Fox 59
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized
CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe.
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WRBI Radio
No one injured in semi rollover crash
— No one was injured when a trailer hauling liquid asphalt rolled on its side just after 4 pm Tuesday at the intersection of US 421 and County Road 700 North near Napoleon. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Karl Haunert of Greensburg was driving a 2019 Kenworth semi and tried to make a right turn from US 421 onto 700 North when the trailer rolled over.
Fox 19
Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
WKRC
Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
WLWT 5
Reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police and EMS are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
dayton247now.com
8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
