ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Says WWE Star Is Off TV Due To 'Personal Reasons'
Charlotte Flair has not been seen in a wrestling ring since she competed at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash in May, when she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match. Originally, it was believed Flair was taking time off because she was getting married to AEW's Andrade El Idolo, but he has returned to work since the wedding while she has not, leading to speculation about her future.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
411mania.com
Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument ‘Frustrated’ Several People in AEW
Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara’s online back and forth drew some frustration with several people in AEW, according to a new report. As reported, the two got in a heated argument on Twitter after El Idolo said during an interview that Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. Guevara took shots at his fellow AEW star online over it, calling El Idolo a “jobber” and a “favor hire” which escalated as Andrade said he said it to Guevara’s face, which Guevara claimed was a lie. Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off,” while Jose the Assistant confirmed Andrade’s side of the story.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (10/5): 3-Year Anniversary Special, MJF Vs. Wheeler Yuta, More
AEW will celebrate three years of "AEW Dynamite" tonight at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, which will also see an extra 15 minutes added to the episode on TBS. AEW CEO Tony Khan has packed the card from top to bottom, with six matches currently scheduled to...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Disliked the Finish to His First WWE IC Title Victory
During the latest edition of his podcast, “Kurt Angle Show,” Kurt Angle discussed his thoughts regarding the time he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. At No Way Out 2000, the Olympic Gold Medalist won the title by defeating Chris Jericho in the first match of the evening. The manner in which the match came to an end did not sit well with him.
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Names Surprising WWE Hall Of Famer She Is Inspired By
Almost every wrestler grows up emulating somebody in the business, taking aspects from those who came before them, and WWE's Raquel Rodriguez is no different. The former "NXT" Women's Champion revealed to "Under The Ring," that she would "watch a lot of the bigger men, and the bigger women" including Chyna and Big Show, but she was also inspired by a more surprising name.
Yardbarker
Jim Ross: AEW Rampage is a 'high priority right now'
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross talked about the career of the late great Eddie Guerrero on the latest "Grilling JR" podcast. Ross also spoke about some of the things going on in AEW. Ross talked about Vickie Guerrero in AEW:. “I get to see Vickie every week. She’s remarried....
ComicBook
AEW President Tony Khan Reveals He's Spoken With Top WWE Executive
The forbidden door between All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment remains shut, but the two powerhouse promotions do have somewhat of a relationship. Earlier this year, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages for a Monday Night Raw celebration of John Cena's 20th anniversary in wrestling. Aside from that brief crossover, the two companies have referenced each other multiple times on their respective shows, including Edge alluding to an MJF promo in a MizTV segment and MJF himself outright name-dropping WWE co-CEO Nick Khan on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Ethan Page Addresses Pairing With MJF And Their Pre-AEW History
AEW's Ethan Page may not be a significant player on television right now, but it doesn't minimize the impact he's made elsewhere in pro wrestling. Page was featured in Impact Wrestling, winning the Impact Tag Team Titles twice with Josh Alexander, and has won heavyweight titles in indie promotions such as Southside Wrestling Entertainment before signing with AEW in March 2021. He now finds himself as a part of MJF's "The Firm," a faction guided by the intense, well-spoken Stokely Hathaway. But as Page explained to Comicbook.com, this isn't the first time he's crossed paths with the two men leading the charge for The Firm.
411mania.com
Tony Khan On How Far AEW Has Come In The Past Three Years, Says Relationship With MJF Is ‘Very Professional’
In an interview with Variety, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about how far the company has come in three years, heading into tonight’s anniversary episode of Dynamite. Here are highlights:. On how far the company has come: “I think we’ve done about 160 episodes of ‘Dynamite’ now, and we’ve...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on The Undertaker’s WWE One-Man Shows
WWE Hall of Fame member The Undertaker and his team are said to be pleased that his next “1 deadMAN SHOW” has sold out. Taker’s one-man show is scheduled for this Friday at Philadelphia’s Theatre of Living Arts as part of WWE Extreme Rules weekend. According to Fightful Select, the event is sold out.
411mania.com
Update On Why Sammy Guevara Wasn’t Sent Home Following Fight With Andrade el Idolo
As previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Andrade el Idolo reportedly had a fight backstage ahead of last night’s Dynamite. Andrade was sent home but Guevara was still allowed to appear on TV. This has caused a stir online, with some on social media wondering why Guevara wasn’t punished as well. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as another report from Fightful Select, Guevara was not punished because he did not throw a punch.
wrestlinginc.com
Lince Dorado Responds To Bayley Dissing Izzy
Sami Zayn and the Bloodline; Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Garcia; Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo on Twitter. There are many captivating storylines in and out of the ring right now for people to keep track of. One outside-the-ring beef that has long been simmering on the backburner is Lince Dorado vs. Cody Silagyi, the father of wrestling personality and superfan Izzy Silagyi, but it appears that feud is now being brought back to the front.
411mania.com
NIL Recruit Ruben Banks On What WWE Expects From Signed Athletes
Ruben Banks is a member of WWE”s NIL program, and he recently have some perspective on what WWE expects of athletes in the program. Banks spoke with Wrestling Inc and noted that they don’t try to put too much pressure on NIL signees. “I’ll be honest, it’s not...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On His Relationship With MJF
AEW certainly has had its share of captivating moments throughout 2022, but few compare to MJF's seething promo delivered in Los Angeles, where he ran down boss Tony Khan, begged to be fired from AEW, and disappeared from the company for months. Since then, MJF returned at All Out and has taken the position of No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Onscreen, it was presented that AEW founder and president Tony Khan personally reached out to MJF with an offer to return to the company since he was such a captivating, polarizing character. Now that they have experienced several ups and downs in their professional relationship, how would Khan describe the state of things between himself and MJF?
PWMania
Details on What Led to Ricky Steamboat’s Planned Return to the Ring at the Age of 69
Big Time Wrestling made the announcement that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who is 69 years old, will be making his in-ring return on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steve Perkins, co-promoter of BTW, was a guest on The Business of the Business podcast,...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Claims Tony Khan Didn't Want Him For AEW Manager Spot
Ric Flair recently spoke about his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, and how Flair wanted to be his manager on the latest episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man." "I haven't spoken with him, I knew he had a big match ... I don't really what — really haven't kept track of what he's doing there," Flair said. "I had hoped, as I told you before, I wish Tony would have let me manage him. He is an absolutely phenomenal work and tough kid. I wish I could have managed him, but I guess Tony elected not to go with me for whatever reason."
