Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara’s online back and forth drew some frustration with several people in AEW, according to a new report. As reported, the two got in a heated argument on Twitter after El Idolo said during an interview that Guevara had complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. Guevara took shots at his fellow AEW star online over it, calling El Idolo a “jobber” and a “favor hire” which escalated as Andrade said he said it to Guevara’s face, which Guevara claimed was a lie. Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off,” while Jose the Assistant confirmed Andrade’s side of the story.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO