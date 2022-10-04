ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
ILLINOIS STATE
showmeprogress.com

That’s the matter with Missouri

Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
MISSOURI STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
thecentersquare.com

Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1

(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

130 new asylum seekers arrive in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago city officials said that another 130 asylum seekers arrived on buses from Texas Tuesday. A total of 2,208 individuals, families and children have been sent to Chicago by Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbot since August. The City is providing services and shelter, including Rogers Park’s field house. The field house […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois governor’s debate: What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet Thursday night at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. This will be the first of two face-to-face debates during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. There are three […]
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
ILLINOIS STATE
