Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
How New Britain development is 'dramatically changing' downtown
NEW BRITAIN — Downtown New Britain, famously cut off from the bustle of Broad Street by the highway in the 1970s, is experiencing rapid change in retail housing, pedestrian infrastructure and public perception. Developers say downtown New Britain isn’t the place it was five years ago. “If you...
ctexaminer.com
Proposed Whole Foods Parking Lot Would Overlap Setbacks In Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – Parking may be a concern as the owners of a Boston Post Road shopping plaza attempt to prepare for Whole Foods, which has signed a lease to open a store in Old Saybrook. Bringing in Whole Foods will require some changes to the plaza, said David...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton school buses getting tech upgrade
SHELTON — The city-owned buses are getting a technological makeover. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved spending a total of $176,680 for the purchase of 60 new cameras and additional hardware and software for the new routing system for the buses operated by city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service.
sheltonherald.com
Katie DeLuca to leave post as Greenwich's director of planning & zoning at year's end
GREENWICH — Town Director of Planning & Zoning Katie DeLuca announced she will be leaving town government at the end of the year. “It has been a very rewarding and fulfilling 23 years serving the town, and I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together,” DeLuca said in an email. “Greenwich has not only been a wonderful place to grow up, but also a very rewarding place to work, and now I look forward to experiencing Greenwich from a new perspective.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk issues water emergency starting Friday
The City of Norwalk has declared a water emergency due to record-low levels of rain.
Construction to begin for ‘dangerous’ Route 9 on-ramp
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an on-ramp along Route 9 in Middletown that has been a cause of concern for decades. The ramp brings traffic from Route 17 onto Route 9. There’s a curve that goes into a stop sign, so cars have to come to a complete stop quickly. When there’s a break […]
therealdeal.com
Catsimatidis buys 87-acre Westchester estate for a song
Billionaire John Catsimatidis, no stranger to bankrupt assets, just scooped up a massive Westchester estate out of foreclosure for less than a fifth of its original asking price. The supermarket mogul and developer bought the 87-acre property at 48 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua for $5 million, he said. Built...
sheltonherald.com
Need ride in Middletown? Shoreline transit XtraMile service offering free bus trips
MIDDLETOWN — Getting around the city just got easier. The Connecticut shoreline transit district has launched a pilot program offering free shuttle rides in the city along a portion of Main Street and to shopping plazas on Washington Street that riders can easily hail through an app. Just over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hk-now.com
Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice
Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
Climate-Controlled Safe Haven For Vintage ‘Hot Wheels’ Opens In Danbury
The next time I purchase a vintage collector car, which would be the first time, it is good to know that there is a perfect place to store it right down the street here in Danbury. My thanks to CT Insider for the heads-up on this one because I am...
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Register Citizen
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
sheltonherald.com
Counseling center could open in former Shelton church space
SHELTON — Christian Counseling and Family Life Center, now in its 41st year operating in the city, is one step closer to moving into a new home. Officials with the nonprofit agency, now located in temporary space on Ripton Road, are seeking to purchase property at 183 Howe Ave., formerly Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its final service Sept. 26.
New Milford police identify man struck, killed in hit-and-run
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Milford Police Department identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday. The pedestrian was identified as 64-year-old John W. Capodanno of Bethel. The driver was not injured as a result of the crash, police said. Just before 9:30 p.m., New Milford emergency crews […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Young Female Transported To United Hospital Center Following Two-Vehicle Accident on U.S. Route 50
A young girl involved in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport Tuesday morning was transported for medical treatment, according to Fire Chief. Hart said the Bridgeport Fire Department took the female in question to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He added that the injuries were not life threatening. “The transport was...
Police: Fairfield vape shop shut down, second employee arrested
A Fairfield vape shop has been shut down by the state and an employee has been arrested for selling marijuana and tobacco products to kids, police say.
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
New Haven Independent
Car Wreck Closed Route 8 For Several Hours Wednesday
SHELTON — Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in Derby came across a car flipped on its side and in flames on Route 8 Wednesday night. According to a social media post from the Shelton Fire Department, units were on Route 8 north at 9:12 p.m. when they came upon the crash near exit 12.
Comments / 0