Danbury, CT

sheltonherald.com

How New Britain development is 'dramatically changing' downtown

NEW BRITAIN — Downtown New Britain, famously cut off from the bustle of Broad Street by the highway in the 1970s, is experiencing rapid change in retail housing, pedestrian infrastructure and public perception. Developers say downtown New Britain isn’t the place it was five years ago. “If you...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton school buses getting tech upgrade

SHELTON — The city-owned buses are getting a technological makeover. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved spending a total of $176,680 for the purchase of 60 new cameras and additional hardware and software for the new routing system for the buses operated by city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Katie DeLuca to leave post as Greenwich's director of planning & zoning at year's end

GREENWICH — Town Director of Planning & Zoning Katie DeLuca announced she will be leaving town government at the end of the year. “It has been a very rewarding and fulfilling 23 years serving the town, and I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together,” DeLuca said in an email. “Greenwich has not only been a wonderful place to grow up, but also a very rewarding place to work, and now I look forward to experiencing Greenwich from a new perspective.”
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Construction to begin for ‘dangerous’ Route 9 on-ramp

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an on-ramp along Route 9 in Middletown that has been a cause of concern for decades. The ramp brings traffic from Route 17 onto Route 9. There’s a curve that goes into a stop sign, so cars have to come to a complete stop quickly. When there’s a break […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
therealdeal.com

Catsimatidis buys 87-acre Westchester estate for a song

Billionaire John Catsimatidis, no stranger to bankrupt assets, just scooped up a massive Westchester estate out of foreclosure for less than a fifth of its original asking price. The supermarket mogul and developer bought the 87-acre property at 48 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua for $5 million, he said. Built...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
hk-now.com

Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice

Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
WEST HAVEN, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
DANBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Counseling center could open in former Shelton church space

SHELTON — Christian Counseling and Family Life Center, now in its 41st year operating in the city, is one step closer to moving into a new home. Officials with the nonprofit agency, now located in temporary space on Ripton Road, are seeking to purchase property at 183 Howe Ave., formerly Trinity Lutheran Church, which held its final service Sept. 26.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

New Milford police identify man struck, killed in hit-and-run

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Milford Police Department identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday. The pedestrian was identified as 64-year-old John W. Capodanno of Bethel. The driver was not injured as a result of the crash, police said. Just before 9:30 p.m., New Milford emergency crews […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Car Wreck Closed Route 8 For Several Hours Wednesday

SHELTON — Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in Derby came across a car flipped on its side and in flames on Route 8 Wednesday night. According to a social media post from the Shelton Fire Department, units were on Route 8 north at 9:12 p.m. when they came upon the crash near exit 12.
SHELTON, CT

