Evaluating the effects of supplementing ward nurses on quality of newborn care in Kenyan neonatal units: protocol for a prospective workforce intervention study

The impact of entering poverty on the unmet medical needs of Korean adults: a 5-year cohort study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1879 (2022) Cite this article. Studies on the effects of poverty on unmet medical needs are limited. Therefore, this study aimed to identify the impact of entering poverty on the unmet medical needs of South Korean adults. Methods. This study used data from...
Municipal community centers as healthy settings: evaluation of a real-world health promotion intervention in Jerusalem
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1870 (2022) Cite this article. This study presents an intervention designed to foster the implementation of health promotion programs within District Municipality Community Centers (DMCCs) in Jerusalem, and the creation of a peer network of healthy settings with a shared aspiration of collaborating and implementing health-promoting policies at the community level. We also present the evaluation strategy, based on the EQUIHP and RE-AIM frameworks.
Psychosocial factors related to sleep in adolescents and their willingness to participate in the development of a healthy sleep intervention: a focus group study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1876 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last decades, adolescents’ sleep has deteriorated, suggesting the need for effective healthy sleep interventions. To develop such interventions, it is important to first gather insight into the possible factors related to sleep. Moreover, previous research has indicated that chances of intervention effectivity could be increased by actively involving adolescents when developing such interventions. This study examined psychosocial factors related to sleep in adolescents and investigated adolescents’ willingness to participate in the development of a healthy sleep intervention.
Health workers’ experiences of implementation of Helping Mothers Survive Bleeding after Birth training in Tanzania: a process evaluation using the i-PARIHS framework
In-service training, including the competency-based Helping Mothers Survive Bleeding After Birth (HMS BAB) is widely implemented to improve the quality of maternal health services. To better understand how this specific training responds to the needs of providers and fits into the existing health systems, we explored health workers’ experiences of the HMS BAB training.
Mental health task-sharing in South Africa – a role for clinical associates?
South Africa (SA) lacks the specialised workforce needed to provide mental health services particularly in the public sector and in rural areas. Mid-level medical workers offer a potential option for mental health task-sharing in countries where they exist, including SA. The objectives of the study were to explore the roles that SA’s mid-level medical worker cadre (clinical associates) could play in mental health service delivery, and to explore views on advanced training in mental health for this cadre.
Talking with pediatric patients with overweight or obesity and their parents: self-rated self-efficacy and perceived barriers of Dutch healthcare professionals from seven disciplines
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1236 (2022) Cite this article. Many healthcare professionals (HCPs) feel uncomfortable and incompetent talking about weight with children with overweight and obesity and their parents. To optimally target interventions that can improve obesity care for children, we assessed the self-efficacy (SE) and perceived barriers (PBs) of Dutch HCPs with regard to talking about weight and lifestyle when treating children with overweight or obesity. We also analyzed interdisciplinary differences.
Rationale and guidance for strengthening infection prevention and control measures and antimicrobial stewardship programs in Bangladesh: a study protocol
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1239 (2022) Cite this article. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are major global health challenges. Drug-resistant infectious diseases continue to rise in developing countries, driven by shortfalls in infection control measures, antibiotic misuse, and scarcity of reliable diagnostics. These escalating global challenges have highlighted the importance of strengthening fundamental infection prevention and control (IPC) measures and implementing effective antimicrobial stewardship programs (ASP). This study aims to present a framework for enhancing IPC measures and ASP efforts to reduce the HAI and AMR burden in Bangladesh.
Proportion and risk factors of diabetic retinopathy by stage in less-developed rural areas of Hunan province of China: A multi-site cross-sectional study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1871 (2022) Cite this article. To investigate the proportion and risk factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) by stages in less-developed rural areas in Hunan Province of China. Background. DR is common among people with diabetes but not well recognized in less-developed rural areas....
Healthcare resource utilization and costs among patients with heart failure with preserved, mildly reduced, and reduced ejection fraction in Spain
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1241 (2022) Cite this article. To describe healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) of patients with heart failure with preserved (HFpEF), mildly reduced (HFmrEF), and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in Spain. Methods. Adults with ≥ 1 HF diagnosis and ≥ 1 year of continuous enrolment before the corresponding...
Barriers to the implementation, uptake and scaling up of the healthy plate model among regular street food consumers: a qualitative inquiry in Dar-es-Salaam city, Tanzania
The healthy plate model is considered one of the practical approaches to reduce the average portion of staple food in main meals, consequently reducing the risks associated with diabetes and other Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs). Despite its potential benefits, studies on the implementation of the healthy plate model are limited in Africa. An inquiry explored barriers to implementation, uptake, and scaling up of the healthy plate model among street food vendors and consumers in three districts of Dar-es-Salaam city in Tanzania.
Decreased influenza vaccination coverage among Chinese healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 105 (2022) Cite this article. Healthcare workers (HCWs) were the priority group for influenza vaccination, in China during the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 influenza seasons. However, vaccination rates in HCWs have always been low. This study investigated influenza vaccination status among Chinese HCWs and analyzed the factors driving vaccination.
Application of information-intelligence technologies in pharmacy intravenous admixture services in a Chinese third-class a hospital
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1238 (2022) Cite this article. Pharmacy intravenous admixture service (PIVAS) center has emerged as an important department of hospital as it can improve occupational protection and ensure the safety and effectiveness of intravenous infusions. However, medication errors were considered to be a significant challenge in PIVAS, so information-intelligence technologies were introduced to optimize the management of PIVAS. Our article summarized the application of information-intelligence technologies in PIVAS of a large third-class A hospital in China, and provided an example for PIVAS in other hospitals at home and abroad.
Ensuring vaccine potency and availability: how evidence shaped Gavi's Immunization Supply Chain Strategy
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1237 (2022) Cite this article. In 2014, Gavi and partners developed a global Immunization Supply Chain (iSC) Strategy, 2015–2020, which prioritized functioning cold chain equipment (CCE) and additional storage capacity. In 2016, Gavi launched the Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Platform (CCEOP) as a funding mechanism to improve CCE availability. In 2018, Gavi commissioned an evaluation of CCEOP in Guinea, Kenya and Pakistan. The global iSC Strategy has recently been revised, drawing on findings from effective vaccine management assessments and practical experiences. This case study presents the CCEOP evaluation and how its findings reinforced the revision of the iSC strategy.
Psychometric properties of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d): Testing the validity and reliability among general population
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1880 (2022) Cite this article. Sedentary behavior (SB) is an independent risk factor causing chronic diseases. Previous studies compared sitting time mostly with physical activity. The present study aimed to evaluate the validity and reliability of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d) in Iran. Moreover, SB was assessed among the study participants.
Evaluating the potential implications of canadian front-of-pack labelling regulations in generic and branded food composition databases
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1866 (2022) Cite this article. Canada proposed the implementation of mandatory front-of-pack (FOP) labelling regulations, whereby foods meeting or exceeding thresholds for nutrients-of-concern (i.e., total sugars, saturated fat, sodium) must display a ‘high-in’ FOP symbol (FOP). The objective of the study was to evaluate the potential implications of the proposed regulations using Canadian generic and branded food composition databases.
MetaRNN: differentiating rare pathogenic and rare benign missense SNVs and InDels using deep learning
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 115 (2022) Cite this article. Multiple computational approaches have been developed to improve our understanding of genetic variants. However, their ability to identify rare pathogenic variants from rare benign ones is still lacking. Using context annotations and deep learning methods, we present pathogenicity prediction models, MetaRNN and MetaRNN-indel, to help identify and prioritize rare nonsynonymous single nucleotide variants (nsSNVs) and non-frameshift insertion/deletions (nfINDELs). We use independent test sets to demonstrate that these new models outperform state-of-the-art competitors and achieve a more interpretable score distribution. Importantly, prediction scores from both models are comparable, enabling easy adoption of integrated genotype-phenotype association analysis methods. All pre-computed nsSNV scores are available at http://www.liulab.science/MetaRNN. The stand-alone program is also available at https://github.com/Chang-Li2019/MetaRNN.
Short-term effects of tropical cyclones on the incidence of dengue: a time-series study in Guangzhou, China
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 358 (2022) Cite this article. Limited evidence is available about the association between tropical cyclones and dengue incidence. This study aimed to examine the effects of tropical cyclones on the incidence of dengue and to explore the vulnerable populations in Guangzhou, China. Methods.
