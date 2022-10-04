Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
3 Ways the MCU Changed Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
With Daredevil making his first in-costume appearance in the MCU thanks to his guest role on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we finally have an idea of what the future of Daredevil will look like in the MCU. We did get that quick Matt Murdock cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this time around we get the Man Without Fear in his full-on superhero persona, complete with a hallway fight scene (well, almost).
IGN
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has teased that this special is the start of big things to come for MCU horror characters.
IGN
Ezra Miller Returns for 'The Flash' Reshoots - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
In today's Entertainment Fix:Ezra Miller has reportedly returned for The Flash reshoots. According to The Wrap, the troubled Justice League star has returned to the set of The Flash following an apology for their recent behavior. After Nintendo premiered the trailer for its upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie in a Direct today, fans were quick to notice that Mario's voice sounded pretty similar to Chris Pratt's normal voice. However, a few fans noticed that Mario's voice in the trailer's French dub sounds a lot more similar to that of Mario's original voice actor, Charles Martinet. Finally, Bowser may potentially break out into song in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
IGN
Here's Your First Look at Daredevil in She-Hulk
The team-up we were all waiting for in She-Hulk is finally coming this week and we now have the first clip of Daredevil making his (in-costume) MCU appearance. Entertainment Tonight has the exclusive clip of Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, appearing in She-Hulk. Something the show has been teasing for weeks leading up to the premiere of the first episode.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Mr. Harrington's Phone Review
Mr. Harrington's Phone is now streaming on Netflix. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is an old-fashioned, almost-gothic ghost story, and based on a Stephen King short story, it’s exactly the kind of scare we need in time for Halloween, right? Well, it would be… if it was any good. Instead, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone squanders its intriguing setup to tell a limp, ineffective cautionary tale through the lens of a supernatural thriller. Even its modern twist feels more like a one-note lecture about our addiction to smartphones.
Comments / 0