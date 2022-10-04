Read full article on original website
Related
Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing
BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
Woman hospitalized after stabbing near Jackson Square T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from a stabbing near Jackson Square MBTA station early Friday morning. The incident happened around midnight near the Jackson Square T stop. Officers were seen taping off the area outside an apartment complex on Center Street. EMS transported the female victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on highway in Leominster
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on a highway in Leominster on Thursday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 190 around 7 p.m....
South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked
BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Police Arrest Darryl Henley Of Boston For Drug Trafficking
On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Boston Police arrested Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston. Henley was charged with Trafficking; Class A, Drugs, 28-99 grams, Trafficking; Class B, Drugs, 100-199 grams and Distribution Class A, Drugs. While on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street in South Boston,...
whdh.com
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
whdh.com
16-year-old girl dies in Leominster crash, 3 teens injured
LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Ayer girl and seriously injured three other teens. The others in the car were a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and two teenage boys, an 18-year-old from Shirley, who’s believed...
whdh.com
Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rookie Providence cop fired after suspect escapes from hospital
Probationary officer Rommy Morel was fired after multiple infractions, including the suspect's escape.
whdh.com
Westfield woman indicted for alleged hoax bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital
WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westfield woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a hoax bomb threat made against Boston Children’s Hospital, the Department of Justice said. Catherine Leavy, 37, was indicted on one count of making a false bomb threat and one count...
whdh.com
New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
whdh.com
Sherborn Police officer walking across Mass. to raise awareness about first responder suicide
SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sherborn Police officer set out on foot across the length of Massachusetts, armed only with a paper map for navigation, for a cause that’s personal to him. Officer Doug Kingsley is setting off from Egremont on the New York border. Over 200 miles later,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for robbery suspect who attacked a woman after leaving South Boston corner store
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a corner store at K...
Leominster crash kills one, sends three others to hospital
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and sent multiple other people to the hospital, Thursday night. The single vehicle crash took place on Route 190 northbound, shortly after 7 p.m., according to officials. One person has died and three other...
whdh.com
One person hurt in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning has sent one person to the hospital. Officials said the shooting happened on Westville Street just after midnight. Several police cars lined the street as crews taped off the scene to investigate. Police cleared the scene near a school and community center in Dorchester around 4:00 a.m.
West Roxbury elementary school locks doors after possible shots reported nearby
There is no ongoing danger to the school community, Boston Public Schools confirmed. A West Roxbury elementary school went into “safe mode” Thursday afternoon following reports of potential gunshots on a nearby street. The William Ohrenberger School locked its doors and had students shelter in place after Boston...
3 charged for roles in nationwide ‘grandparent scam’
Police arrested in three people in connection with a nationwide investigation into a so-called "grandparent scam."
whdh.com
Mother, nanny of toddler killed in 2018 take stand during emotional day in vehicular homicide trial
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got their first look at surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath in South Boston four years ago, in addition to hearing from the victim’s mother and nanny on Thursday. Colin’s nanny, who was watching...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals $200,000 in cash from restaurant she worked at
“A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
whdh.com
Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
Comments / 0